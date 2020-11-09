Uhuru pressures ODPP to intensify prosecution of high profile cases

President Uhuru Kenyatta has urged the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (ODPP) to intensify the prosecution of high profile cases, especially those involving the misuse of public resources.

The head of state was speaking on Monday the 9th of November 2020 while receiving the 2017/2018 and 2018/2019 performance reports from Noordin Haji.

Kenyatta also noted that Kenyans would only gain confidence in the system if it also prosecutes high profile cases.

Confidence is a fleeting thing. If people don’t see results, that confidence can also evaporate. It is therefore important that results are also shown so as to justify the investments we are putting in,” Uhuru said.

Job well done.

President Uhuru also commended the ODDP for their achievements throughout the two years. He further encouraged the criminal investigation team to work with other agencies for effective service delivery.

Kenyatta also noted that an effective criminal justice system does build not only confidence in citizens but also attracts investors.

The head of state further commended the ODPP for employing the youth in various sectors while fighting crime. This, according to him, is important in instilling patriotism and cultivating a robust public service culture in the youth.

On his part, DPP Noordin Haji also acknowledged the ODPP is training young people to help fill up the positions.

“Your Excellency Sir, in order to provide prosecutors with skills and knowledge to effectively and efficiently prosecute emerging and complex crimes, we have established the Prosecution Training Institute (PTI) and set up an e-library that will be the first of its kind in the East and Central African region,” Haji stated.

Haji also revealed his office had prioritized closing corruption cases to enhance confidence in the service. He further explained that the culprits are from various fields such as financial analysts.

The DPP also acknowledged that over two years, his office has also managed to acquire some of the corruptly acquired public resources.