Uhuru, Raila allied legislators demand for DP Ruto’s resignation

More than 50 legislators drawn from the Senate and National Assembly now want the Deputy President William Ruto to resign for gross misconduct and violation of the Oath of Office.

In a joint statement read by Baringo County Women Representative Gladwell Cheruiyot and Kathiani Constituency Member of Parliament Robert Mbui, the legislators accused the DP of declaring war against constitutional commissions and established state institutions and dared him to resign and focus on his presidential ambitions.

Part of the statement read, “The Deputy President has blatantly disobeyed his principal, and in this regard, in our view, it constitutes gross misconduct and an act of insubordination.”

Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, in his opening remarks, noted that the statement released had been signed by MPs from various parties, adding that it was not a statement by Jubilee, ODM, ANC, Wiper or KANU, but validated by members from both Houses (National Assembly and Senate).

“William Ruto must shape up or ship out. He needs time and undivided attention to pursue the only thing and ambition that makes sense and has meaning in his life-dream and campaign for the 2022 presidential election,” the legislators said.

This was about the remarks made by the DP over the weekend that the death of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei, a security officer attached to his Harambee House Annex office, was a double ploy to scandalize his office and turn him against his community.

Ruto also said that the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) was a part of the intricate scheme to bring down his office. He further accused unnamed state officials of boasting that he won’t be around for a long time.

The DP specifically cautioned the DCI against being used to ‘finish’ him through the ‘system.’

Mbui stated that the respect and authority of the government had been sabotaged by the issues of integrity surrounding the Deputy President.

The legislators said that Ruto’s claims insidiously eroded the honor and prestige of the President of Kenya and the leader of his party, which amounts to ‘fighting the government from within.’

They said that was intolerable and would eventually render the government divided and dysfunctional.

Among the leaders present at the press conference held at Serena Hotel Nairobi were Ayub Savula, Godfrey Osotsi, Kanini Kega, Fatuma Gedi, James Nyikal, James Orengo, Millie Odhiambo, John Mbadi, Otiende Amollo, Gladys Wanga, and Ephrahim Maina among others.