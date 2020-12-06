Uhuru reacts after Bishop blasts BBI

Worshippers experienced an awkward moment after CITAM bishop David Oginde on Saturday the 5th of December threw shade on the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) while in the presence of BBI promoter president Uhuru Kenyatta.

Oginde was holding an exceptional service where he was welcoming Calisto Odede as the new presiding bishop of the church.

The man of God went on to further accuse Uhuru of abandoning the church in the BBI processes. According to him, the head of state had failed to include the church and considering some of their requests.

Include churches in the BBI.

Oginde presented his case in a comical manner where he referenced Raila Odinga’s statements using a train. According to the outgoing bishop, the BBI is the train that would lead Kenyans to the perfect land.

He also added that president Uhuru Kenyatta and his counterpart, former prime minister Raila are the train’s driver. Oginde, however, claimed that the drivers drove the train off before the church could board.

The man of God further added that the church is feeling left out of the whole process, and Christians are wondering how to catch up with the ‘train’ after it left them at the ‘station.’

Oginde also noted that whenever a train leaves him, he has to take a taxi to the next train station to catch up with the train. Therefore, he urged Uhuru and Raila to consider using a ‘taxi’ and try to factor in the church in BBI.

The man of God also noted that the train was moving fast and even likened it to the Madaraka Express. Oginde was referring to how the BBI taskforce has managed to collect over 5 million signatures in 4 days.

The vocal bishop pleaded with Uhuru not to let the train leave them again as they only have a ‘few luggage’ with them.

Uhuru reacts to Bishop Oginde on the BBI.

This was a rather uncomfortable moment as president Uhuru could be seen fidgeting in his seat although he laughed while the bishop talked.

Uhuru, however, did not directly respond to Oginde when he rose to give his speech. He instead reassured the bishop that the government would continue supporting churches.

The head of state also noted that they both serve citizens and need to work together for everyone’s good.

President Kenyatta also wished the incoming CITAM bishop a pleasant and blessed time as the church’s head.