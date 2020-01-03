Home News Uhuru requested to Save Keroche Breweries from EABL’S claim
News

Uhuru requested to Save Keroche Breweries from EABL’S claim

By Fredrick Musila

President Uhuru Kenyatta has been pleaded by a Nairobi- based lobby group to intervene and solve allegations pitting Keroche Breweries against East Africa Breweries Limited [EABL] over the striking resemblance of their brands.

The group named Bunge La Mwananchi said that the country was at risk of bringing to fail all its local profit-making companies if the government does not defend them against unfair competition from foreign competitors such as EABL.

John Mark Ababu addressing the press on Thursday, December 2 claimed EABL was practising unfair measures to frustrate its local competitor, and the government must intervene to solve the dispute.
The group’s attorney Edward Githaiga said they had filed a petition to [CAK] Competition Authority of Kenya to request it to investigate the conduct of EABL with a view of reviewing the privileges the firm enjoys to have a fair business environment.

“There is a clear indication that EABL is using its dominant position in the market to unfairly apply monopoly- kind of competitive practices aimed at persecuting and attempting to hound out locally owned Keroche Breweries,” they stated in the petition.

Keroche Breweries accused EABL of coming up with beer bottles that have a universal shape with its unique initials to prevent the Naivasha –based brewery from using it. The assessment shows Keroche’s Summit beer bottles resemble those of EABL’S White Cap and Balozi brands, making it easier for both brewers to interchange the euro design.

The EAST African Breweries had alleged in an advert some competitors were using its trademark bottles to package alcoholic drinks.

“Notice is hereby given to all persons dealing with EABL engraved bottles or packaging non–EABL engraved bottle that this action is in contravention of the law and court order,” part of the advert read.

