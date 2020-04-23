Uhuru rules out total lockdown

Once again, President Uhuru Kenyatta has ruled out the possibility of total lockdown. However, he sent out a stern warning to those taking the Covid-19 pandemic lightly.

In an interview, the president said that the government is doing everything it can to ensure they do not resort to total lockdown.

“We do not want to go for total lockdown. We have said that as many people as possible should work from home, but we have allowed those that must go to work to do so. But even then, they must follow the guidelines we have given out,” President Kenyatta said during the interview with local radio stations.

The president said that food security is their primary focus. People can still go to markets to buy food, farmers are even planting, and the government also listed food transportation as an essential service.

Review of measures

The president recently ordered a review of measures to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Currently, there is no movement in or out of Mombasa, Kilifi, Kwale and Nairobi Metropolitan Area. He will announce the reviewed measures in 48 hours.

“The president has directed a review of the enforcement of public health measures rolled out to stem the growing rate of infection in the counties of Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi to introduce more stringent measures to enhance the enforcement of the same,” Fred Matiang’i said in a statement.

Dusk to dawn curfew

The president also ruled out relaxing the dusk to dawn curfew. Some Muslims had suggested that the curfew begins at 9 pm so that they can celebrate the month of Ramadhan.

Uhuru Kenyatta urged them to mark the Holy month of Ramadhan in their homes because of the current extraordinary circumstances.

He added that the biggest challenge his government is facing in its fight against the pandemic is lack of seriousness from Kenyans. He urged Kenyans not to break the set regulations.