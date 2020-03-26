Home News Uhuru, Ruto take 20% salary home amid coronavirus pandemic
News

Uhuru, Ruto take 20% salary home amid coronavirus pandemic

By Connie Mukenyi
Uhuru during press address

President Uhuru Kenyatta, in a bid to reduce government expenditure, suggested voluntary pay cut to all senior government officials.

According to his press briefing, Uhuru and Ruto will get an 80% salary reduction.
From the statistics provided by the salaries and remuneration commission, the president takes typically home ksh 1.4 million.

During this tough period, he will get 20% of his salary, which translates to ksh 284,750. His deputy William Ruto will go home with ksh 245,438.

William Samoei Ruto.

“I call on all the other arms of government and tiers of government to join us in this national endeavour by making similar voluntary reductions which will free up monies to combat this pandemic.”

Additionally, Cabinet Secretaries will also take a 30% pay reduction. Volunteers will go home with ksh 646,000.

Alongside the C.S., the principal secretaries also get 80% of their salary. Volunteers will receive ksh 612,150.

According to Uhuru, Chief administrative secretaries will receive a 30% pay cut.

C.R.B. listing

President Uhuru announced a temporary ban from C.R.B. listing effective from 1st April. This move is in a bid to offer Kenyans an avenue to get finances during this tough period.

Kenyatta added he was aware of the current panic and financial strain Kenyans are undergoing during the coronavirus pandemic.

As a result, he reduced taxation rates on banks which should strim down, reducing the interest rates on citizens.

Uhuru on taxes

According to Uhuru, Kenyans with existing loans should be understood if they default payments. This is considering most of them are struggling to keep up with their supplies during this dark period.

Tax relief

President Uhuru acknowledged the anxiety caused by the coronavirus. Majority of Kenyans are panicking about their jobs.

In this line, the president gave a 100% tax relief for people earning ksh 24,000 and below. For other pay groups, the P.A.Y. E (Pay As You Earn) was reduced from 30% to 25%.

This move is to provide Kenyans with more finances during this tough coronavirus period.

In his press briefing, the president gave a 2% tax reduction from 3% to 2% for turnover tax rate. This move by Uhuru cautions all small and medium-sized business enterprises.

The Uhuru Ruto government announced it would release ksh 1 billion from the Universal Health Coverage kitty to recruit more health workers to deal with this pandemic.

“In that regard, I further direct the Ministry of Health, the county governments and the Public Service Commission to expedite the recruitment process.”

The coronavirus may be a waiting time bomb especially if Kenyans continue disregarding important information given to them by the Ministry of health.

