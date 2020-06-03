Home News Uhuru scolds Ruto in the parliamentary group meeting
News

Uhuru scolds Ruto in the parliamentary group meeting

By Tracy Nabwile
Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta in State House.

President Uhuru Kenyatta held a parliamentary group meeting in State House yesterday. In the meeting, he scolded Deputy President William Ruto and his allies.

President Kenyatta ranted for approximately thirty minutes during the meeting. He said that Ruto and his allies were clashing with the big four agenda. He also demanded that they give him the respect that he deserves.

Kenyatta also said that he receives information about the leaders.

“You will know me; I will be so hard on you. I know what you have been doing and how you have been referring to me.  When you are still asleep, I receive information about you” Kenyatta ranted.

Furious and disappointed, he said he does not understand why Ruto and his allies were engaging themselves in succession battles.

“If you don’t respect me, why don’t you, at the very least, just respect the office I occupy. You have branded me all sorts of names, but at least give honor to my office,” Uhuru said.

“I still have two years, just respect me for the remaining period. We can not complete the Jubilee plan in 10 years. As I said, I will keep my word and ensure we have another ten years to complete the railways, Lamu port, and other key infrastructure projects that I will not have completed in the remaining two years,” he added.

President Uhuru Kenyatta was angry when he told Ruto’s allies to stop undermining his office.

Dismissed

A few of Ruto’s allies wanted to respond to the President’s rant. However, he dismissed them immediately after he finished his speech.

At the parliamentary group meeting, only Raphael Tuju, William Ruto and Uhuru Kenyatta spoke.

While speaking, Ruto was calm, and he even offered Uhuru Kenyatta his support. Caleb Kositany, the Jubilee Vice Secretary-General, said that the President’s tone was terrible,, and the President wants things to go his way.

