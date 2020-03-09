Uhuru sends CS Matiangi, team to meet Somalia President over border tension

President Uhuru Kenyatta has sent a team to meet the Somalia President Mohamed Farmajo in the efforts to cool down the tensions between the two countries over the intrusion of the Kenya-Somalia border.

The delegation that is led by the Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’ i, left for Mogadishu as Somalia National Army clash with Jubbaland forces in Bulahawa, which is neighboring the border town of Mandera.

“Following the recent wave of security problems along the Kenya- Somalia border, some senior State officials and I have been sent out by President Kenyatta to meet his counterpart, President Farmajo, with a view to ironing out the unrelenting cross-border issues.” Matiang’ i said.

In the recent past, the two countries have been united in fighting Al Shabaab, but the latest developments have had the US government intervening.

President Uhuru and President Farmajo were prompted by the current tensions in both countries to speak on the phone last week and agreed that committees would be formed to discuss border security.

Sources also claimed that the Ethiopian government also put pressure on the Somalia President to talk to Uhuru in order to reduce tension, which was only benefiting radical groups, mostly in the Gedo region.

The resentments started a year ago after Somalia declined to withdraw a maritime boundary case at the International Court of Justice (ICJ)

The case will be heard in June, where the court will decide on it.

The fight is also said to have been triggered by Kenya’s move to host fugitive Jubbaland security minister Abdirashid Hassan Abdinur.

Last Monday, angered president Uhuru warned Somalia to desist from unwarranted provocations by violating Kenya’s territorial integrity.

In a statement from the State House, the President urged Somalia to settle its internal political scores without dragging Kenya in its affairs.

“We, thus, urge the Federal Government of Somalia to cease and desist from the unwarranted provocations and instead focus on managing its internal affairs for the welfare of its people, defending terrorism, advancing the cause of peace, security, stability in the region.” Read part of the statement.

The statement was released last week after Uhuru chaired a special session of the National Security Council (NSC) to “discuss the unnecessary attack on Kenya’s territorial integrity and power by Somalia.”

The session with the NSC, which is the topmost security organ in the country, was the first one this year.