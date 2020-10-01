Uhuru signs ksh 180 billion deal and two other bilateral agreements during France visit

President Uhuru Kenyatta kicked off his France visit at Elysee Palace on Wednesday the 30th of September 2020, where his host Emmanuel Macron warmly welcomed him. Elysee Palace is the official French presidential home.

Shortly after 9 PM local time, Uuru inspected a guard of honor by the French Military marking the start of an elaborate state reception ceremony.

The two leaders then witnessed the signing of three bilateral agreements before they led their delegates to a State banquet. Macron had held the celebration in honor of Uhuru as the visiting leader.

The two heads of state then retreated for private talks.

Agreement details.

The two leaders reached a Private Public Partnership (PPP) for the Nairobi-Nakuru-Mau Summit Highway construction, signed between Vinci Concessions and KeNHA. This summit Highway is among the largest PPP projects in East Africa.

Kenya’s ambassador to France, Prof Judi Wakhungu, also explained that this highway would decongest the existing road. She further noted that this highway is essential since it facilitates the transportation of goods to other countries.

“We hope that extending this highway, which is going to be about 200km, again, it will ease traffic on that particular very, very important route. I need not remind Kenyans that this is a major highway that connects Mombasa, Nairobi, and all the way to Uganda, Rwanda, and other parts of Central Africa,” Prof Wakhungu said.

The leaders also agreed on the commuter railway from the Nairobi CBD to the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport. According to Wakhungu, the railway will ease the movement of people in the city. She also expressed her hope that businesses along the rail will boom.

“Our aspiration is to see that this commuter railway line eases traffic in Nairobi but also eases the movement of people within Nairobi. We hope that along the route and the surrounding areas, other businesses will be able to grow,” Prof Wakhungu said.

Uhuru and Macron also reached an agreement on the 400KV Menengai-Rongai electricity transmission line.