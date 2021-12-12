Uhuru, Suluhu ratify eight deals to enhance Nairobi, Dar relations

President Uhuru Kenyatta received by his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan on arrival at State House, Dar es Salaam. [PSCU, Standard]

President Uhuru Kenyatta and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan have committed to enhance bilateral relations after the signing of eight agreements.

The three agreements and five memorandums of understanding (MoUs) aim at strengthening Kenya-Tanzania bilateral ties.

They touch on trade, security, agriculture, cross border cooperation, immigration, correctional services, extradition and mutual legal assistance, and trade and investments.

Speaking at the State House, Dar-es-Salaam on Friday, the two noted that the progressive removal of non-tariff trade barriers have smoothened commerce between the two East African economies.

They said they are fully committed to the full implementation of the agreements.

“We have had an opportunity to hold bilateral talks on issues concerning our two nations and agreed to work closely to foster our relations so as to attain our shared vision for prosperity of our people,” President Kenyatta said.

President Suluhu echoed Uhuru’s view on the improving cross-border trade and commended the team of Kenyan and Tanzanian trade experts for resolving 46 of the 64 identified barriers.

The latest deals are a follow up deals signed during President Suluhu’s visit to Kenya in May and signaled an end to a turbulent chapter marked with trade barriers and standoffs at the countries’ borders.

Uhuru, who was on a two-day State visit, hammered a deal on prisoner exchange that will see inmates transferred to jails in their home countries.

Its other objectives include establishment of a framework for cooperation in improving the standards of services at prisons and correctional institutions.

It is expected to be executed by Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretary Raychelle Omamo following concurrence between the National Treasury and the Attorney General’s office.

On immigration, the two countries agreed to create a constructive working relationship and an understanding on areas of cooperation in immigration matters.

The two countries also inked a Mutual Legal Assistance agreement that will see them assist each other in criminal matters and asset recovery proceedings.

The extradition agreement has the objective of facilitating extradition upon request, of wanted persons for the purpose of carrying out proceedings or executing a final custodial sentence or any other measure restrictive of personal liberty issued against such person.

Similarly, there is the MoU between Kenya Investment Authority and Tanzania Investment Centre, which seeks to establish closer co-operation for mutual benefit and to strengthen economic, technological, and investment relations between the two Institutions.

The two countries also signed an MoU on Joint Cross border Cooperation in the Prevention and Control of Transboundary Animal and Zoonotic Diseases. This will enhance bilateral cooperation and coordination in the planning and implementation of strategies to prevent and control the diseases along the common border.

And finally, the two countries signed a pact on Housing and Urban Development Cooperation, whose objective is to develop and promote cooperation in the field of housing and urban development.

On Thursday, President Kenyatta was among those who attended celebrations to mark the 60th anniversary of the country’s independence at Uhuru Gardens in Dar-es-Salaam.

The bilateral talks were attended by Omamo, Adan Mohammed (East African Community), Betty Maina (Trade), James Macharia (Transport) and Mutahi Kagwe (Health).

Monitor water pumps remotely via your phone





Tracking and monitoring motor vehicles is not new to Kenyans. Competition to install affordable tracking devices is fierce but essential for fleet managers who receive reports online and track vehicles from the comfort of their desk.