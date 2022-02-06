Uhuru to AU: We made progress in malaria fight

President Uhuru Kenyatta in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia when he presented last year’s ALMA Malaria Progress Report at the AU Summit. [PSCU]

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday said Africa had made significant progress in the war against malaria in the past two years.

He linked the win to a four-point programme implemented by African Leaders Malaria Alliance (ALMA).

“When I assumed the chair of ALMA, I came up with a four-point legacy agenda and the four key initiatives included digitisation and scorecard accountability and action plans, multi-sectoral advocacy, action and resource mobilisation, regional coordination and access to life-saving commodities,” the President said.

He spoke yesterday in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, where he presented last year’s ALMA Malaria Progress Report at the 35th Ordinary Session of the Assembly of Heads of State and Government of the African Union.

Uhuru, who decried the sustained high malaria prevalence on the continent, isolated digitisation, accountability and action scorecards, one of his four-point agenda against malaria, as an important tool in the campaign against the disease.

He said it was progressive to see African countries embrace use of digital tools to strengthen evidence-based accountability and action in the fight against malaria.

“It is notable that countries continue to expand use of digital tools to strengthen evidence-based accountability and action in the fight against malaria. Our countries are implementing national scorecard tools on malaria, reproductive maternal, new born, adolescent and child health; neglected tropical diseases, nutrition and community scorecards,” he said.

The President said Kenya launched the ALMA Scorecard Hub in 2021 to enable countries to share national health outcomes and best practices.

“To date, 13 countries are sharing their scorecards on the hub. I encourage all remaining countries to utilise this platform,” he said.

On the multi-sectoral advocacy, action and resource mobilisation, Uhuru reported that 23 countries had launched national “Zero Malaria Starts with Me Campaigns” while another 24 had established or were in the process of setting up national end malaria councils and funds.

To boost access to life-saving anti-malaria commodities, the President said countries were deploying mosquito nets and insecticides to address the threat of insecticide resistance.

“End malaria councils mobilised significant financial resources and in-kind support for the fight against malaria in 2021; and have helped sustain the visibility of end malaria campaign through national communication campaigns and engaging traditional and religious leaders as trusted messengers,” he noted. [PSCU]

While rallying African Governments to invest more in the fight against malaria for the continent to meet its target of eliminating the disease by the year 2030, the President applauded the Global Fund and the US President’s Malaria Initiative for their continued support.

The 35th ordinary session of the AU Assembly for heads of state ended yesterday