Uhuru told to keep his promise and stay away from Politics come 2022

By Fredrick Musila

Yesterday, David Murathe, the former Jubilee Party Vice Chairman, stated that the President could consider running for the Prime Minister Position in the 2022 general elections.

According to the BBI report, “the leader of the majority party in the National Assembly is likely to be Prime Minister.

This means that if the elections go the Jubilee way, then Uhuru Kenyatta will automatically become the Prime Minister of the Republic of Kenya.

 The vocal Murathe continued to state that “Unless those making noise want to run for Jubilee Party leader and then be the leader of the party with the majority of MPs. Why can’t they come out and declare that they will challenge him for the position? Let them not just raise tantrums.” Murathe’s words stirred mixed reactions from not only the public but members of the county assembly. 

A few days ago, Kandara Member of Parliament, Mrs. Alice Wahome, labelled Uhuru a giant threat to Kenya’s democracy.

Many members of the Jubilee party led by Elgeyo Marakwet Senator, Kipchumba Murkomen, have fixated their energies on counselling the President over honouring his promise made to the country and focus on relevant agenda rather than trying to build an alliance.

 Quotes from other leaders.

 Billow Kerrow, Former Mandera Senator, warned Uhuru to expel the thought of dangling on to power as his friends are advising him.

 “I am not sure this is what Uhuru plans to do. I am not in the know of facts. These could be imaginations and rumours. When Uhuru comes out to say he wants to vie again, we tell him not to,” said Wetang’ula during a past meeting in his Constituency.

“If Uhuru wants to succeed himself, it would be a disaster and bad for Kenya. Kenyans will not accept it,” said Mwingi Central MP Gideon Mulyungi.

 “It is quite upsetting. It has happened in Rwanda, Uganda, and the narrative on the BBI could be providing ground for what Uhuru advisers were referring to,” said a bewildered and former Mandera Senator Billow Kerrow.

