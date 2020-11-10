Home Business Uhuru unveils more advanced plans to ease Nairobi traffic
Uhuru unveils more advanced plans to ease Nairobi traffic

By Stanley Kasee

President Uhuru Kenyatta has unveiled his other plan to ease traffic jam in Nairobi, after launching commuter train system earlier today, Tuesday, November 10.

The plans are part of the Nairobi Metropolitan Services which include recarpeting, repairing and constructing roads in the City to ease congestion.

The Head of State stated that NMS together with Kenya Urban Roads Authority(KURA) will construct a traffic management centre at City Cabanas which will manage traffic by utilizing sensors, cameras and anonymized data to provide synchronized signals at 100 new junctions.

Data anonymization is a type of data sanitization meant to protect the privacy of subjects by removing personally identifiable information from data sets.

NMS plans to converge the new system with the additional traffic lights as well as redesigning and signalizing 25 additional traffic joints.

Uhuru further revealed that NMS is implementing a non-motorized transport master plan developed as part of the Nairobi Urban Mobility Plan.

According to the President, NMS has constructed a sumptuous network of footpaths interconnecting various transport termini and the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD), established pathways within the City as well as improved bus and secure bicycle paths.

It has also constructed a matatu terminus at the Nairobi Central Station to compliment bicycle lanes across the capital.

Kenyatta noted that through the advanced plan, dreams would be empowered, businesses will be revived to prosper, and travel will also be eased.

He further explained that the train system would increase the number of daily commuters to 40,000 up from 15,000 per day.

Additional infrastructure such as track lines and locomotives will make the number rise to 130,000 commuters per day.

The units will serve several Nairobi estates between the CBD and Syokimau, KitengelaEmbakasi, Kikuyu and Thika areas.

Phase two will cut through the existing railway corridor and will extend commuter rail services to Limuru, Thika and Lukenya.

