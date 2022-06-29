Uhuru urges Portugal investors to make Nairobi base of interest

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Wednesday rallied Portuguese investors, entrepreneurs and captains of industry to make Nairobi the fulcrum of their business interests and investments in Africa.

He said Kenya’s immense commercial potential in the country’s expanding economy and the cosmopolitan configuration of her population make Nairobi the ultimate destination for Portuguese investment.

“We are a melting pot where we welcome people from all parts of the world so long as they come in peace. So long as they come in the name of trading, working and working together, we welcome people,” he said.

“I was reminded yesterday that Nairobi has been voted as the best city for expatriates to live, and find accommodation. You can make your base for your African operations out of Kenya and we are more than willing to work and support you in that endeavour,” Uhuru wooed his audience.

The President spoke in Lisbon when he joined his Portuguese host Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa at the official opening of the Kenya-Portugal Business Forum on the last day of his two-day state visit to the Portuguese Republic.

The business meeting was organized by the Kenya Investment Authority (KenInvest) and its Portuguese equivalent, AICEP Portugal Global, to explore business partnerships and investment opportunities by entrepreneurs from both nations.

Present were Foreign Affairs CS Raychelle Omamo and her Tourism counterpart Najib Balala.

The President regretted that despite the two countries having a long history of bilateral ties, the volume of trade flow between Nairobi and Lisbon remained low.

President Kenyatta promised that the state will continue supporting the Portuguese investors seeking investment opportunities in Kenya.

He added that his administration has established a conducive business environment.

Uhuru encouraged the investors to consider tapping into the country’s thriving ICT, health and infrastructure sectors.

“You have wide experience, especially in the infrastructure, healthcare and ICT sectors. And I do believe we can do a lot more together. We have very strong ICT credentials.”

He expressed his confidence in there being a lot of opportunities and chances for the two countries to work strongly together.

“The opportunities that we lay out will only become real. Will only be converted to prosperity and jobs if we actively engage,” he said.

On his part, President de Sousa assured Kenya of a “forever partnership” with the government and the people of the Portuguese Republic.

“This is a unique opportunity for us to do more and more, and better and better. For you to help us to do more and more, and better and better but also for you to invest more in Portugal,” he said.

The Kenyan business delegation at the forum, also attended by Principal Secretaries Johnson Weru (Trade), Nancy Karigithu (Shipping) and Chris Kiptoo (Environment), was led by KEPSA CEO Carole Kariuki.