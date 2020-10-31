Uhuru’s message to President Magufuli on his re-election

President Uhuru Kenyatta has congratulated the Tanzania President John Pombe Magufuli following his re-election.

According to a statement sent to newsrooms, Uhuru described President Magufuli’s election as a show of deep love, trust and confidence the citizens of Tanzania had for him and his administration.

Kenyatta added that Magufuli’s win against his challenger Tundu Lissu was an endorsement of his plans for the future prosperity of Tanzania.

President Kenyatta vowed to continue working with his Tanzania counterpart and his administration in a bid to benefit both Kenyan and Tanzania citizens.

The Head of State noted that the collaboration between the two governments would help the prosperity of East Africa as well as promote peace, stability and growth of the African continent as a whole.

Uhuru further wished President Magufuli good health and success as he settles in office for his second term and assured him of continued support and commitment with his government in pursuit of mutually beneficial objectives.

However, President Uhuru didn’t comment on the claims of fraud and state-sponsored violence against protestors that have been witnessed after the disputed elections.

President Magifuli won the elections with 12.5 million votes against his opponent Tundu Lisu who was vying with Chadema Party, who got 1.9 million votes.

According to Tanzania’s National Electoral Commission (NEC) chairman Setistocles Kaijage, who declared John Pombe Magufuli the winner on Friday, October 30, 2020, the President garnered 84 per cent of the votes.

Tundu Lissu had on Thursday, October 29, 2020, said he would not accept the outcome of the election and called on countries not to recognize Magufuli’s win terming it a ‘’travesty of a poll.’’

The election was marred with allegations of widespread electoral irregularities which include violence against opposition candidates and rigging.

Several groups, like the US Government, election observers and civil rights groups like Tanzania Elections Watch Panel, have also expressed their concern regarding how the elections were conducted.