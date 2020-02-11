Home News UN asks for Sh7 billion to fight locusts
UN asks for Sh7 billion to fight locusts

By Stanley Kasee
A swarm of locusts in Garbatulla, Isiolo County

The United Nations has made an urgent call for Sh7billion to end the current locust invasion in East Africa.

According to the UN, there is a need to improve control operations to prevent a potential humanitarian crisis.

This comes even as a swarm of locusts continues to invade various parts, with the current being Uganda from West Pokot county.

Uganda is now the second country in East Africa to experience these locusts’ invasions by the desert locusts.

According to the United Nations, Tanzania is now at risk of invasion.

The United Nations Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs and Emergency Relief Coordinator, Mark Lowcock, noted that the Horn of Africa is experiencing the worst outbreak of locusts in many years.

“Kenya, Somalia, and Ethiopia are the worst affected countries so far, and big hectares of croplands and pasture have already been destroyed. Eritrea and Djibouti are also affected.” Read part of Lowcocks’ statement.

Food and Agriculture Organization’s Desert Locust Information Service say that the new generation will emerge between today and June, and that is likely to affect the fight against the locusts.

A month ago, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Peter Munya said the control of the swarm would take at least six months.

“The process of controlling the locusts has been slowed down by the rains some parts of the country are facing and the lack of chemicals due to the bureaucratic and long procurement process,” Munya said.

Ugandan government reported that the swarm was first seen in Ngongosowon and Abwalinga villages in the Amudat district along the Kenya Uganda border.

FAO further warned that a desert locust plague would develop across East African by the end of the year if control operations are not adequate.

“The potential for destruction is big where a locusts swarm covering one square Kilometer can consume the same quantity of food in one day as about 35, 000 people. This may have serious repercussions on crop production and pasture across the entire region. This would further jeopardize the already severe food insecurity experienced by millions of people across the region.” Read the UN’s locust watch report.

According to FAO, the desert locusts have invaded 55, 000 acres of land in Kenya.

