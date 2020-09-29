Home News Universities to increase fees as learning resumes
Universities to increase fees as learning resumes

By Stanley Kasee

University students may be faced with tougher times after vice-chancellors started exploring ways to raise fees when they reopen.

Appearing before the National Assembly Education Committee(NAEC), one of the VCs noted that running the tertiary institutions had become hard because of insufficient funds.

He further disclosed that universities face a deficit of up to Sh34 billion and could not remit statutory deductions or pay their stuff anymore.

According to the VCs, they have been arrested and taken to court to remit the funds to National Social Security Funds (NSSF).

Nominated MP Wilson Sossion, a member of the Education Committee, challenged them to find means to make their own income to run their institutions.

They stated that the fee rate used by students are rates of 1989 and have never been reviewed since then.

They also explained that the government pays a flat rate fee of Sh70,000 per student regardless of their programs.

However, this is not the first time Vice Challengers have sought to increase fees for university students.

Last year May, they proposed to have tuition fees for students sponsored by the government tripled.

At the time, they wanted the annual fees increased from Sh16, 000 per government-sponsored students to Sh48, 000.

The demand raised tension among the students, and they took to the streets claiming that if the proposal gets approved, the decision would be retaliatory for many needy students.

While this did not succeed, higher learning institutions continued to undergo increased financial pressure to maintain payrolls, with the Covid-19 outbreak worsening the situation.

Kenyan parents have lamented that they are not able to provide school fees for their children right from Nursery school to Universities.

The average parent has been struggling to fend for their children since the Covid-19 pandemic hit the country with businesses closing and many people losing their jobs or being sent home for unpaid leave.

