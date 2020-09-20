Universities urged to prepare for phased re-opening

The Ministry of Education has asked Universities to kick off repair plans as a measure of preparation for phased reopening.

Amb Simom Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Reasearch, while on a visit to select universities, said the reopening will be on a case by case basis with only compliant institutions permited to reopen.

Mr Nabukwesi regreted that very few universities have made commendable progress in implementing the guidelines set by the goverment.

“We may at any time announce reopening but it is essential that all universities comply with the COVID-19 prevention mesures if they are to reopen and avoid spread of infection or even death among students,” the PS said.

He outlined the minimum requirments to be met by the institutions to ensure the safety of learners.

Among the requirements outlined by the PS include social distancing, handwashing with soap or use of hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks and frequent temperature checks.

Stakeholders in the Education sector are holding consultative meetings to discuss the way forward on reopening of schools, with priority being granted to candidates expected to sit for examinations.

The President is expected to address the country on the state of COVID-19 and issue more guidelines to reopen the economy which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The address is also expected to contain guidelines to be followed if schools are to be reopened anytime soon.