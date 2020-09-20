Home News Universities urged to prepare for phased re-opening
News

Universities urged to prepare for phased re-opening

By Edwin Ginni
File photo of Machakos University

The Ministry of Education has asked Universities to kick off repair plans as a measure of preparation for phased reopening.

Amb Simom Nabukwesi, Principal Secretary State Department for University Education and Reasearch, while on a visit to select universities, said the reopening will be on a case by case basis with only compliant institutions permited to reopen.

Mr Nabukwesi regreted that very few universities have made commendable progress in implementing the guidelines set by the goverment.

“We may at any time announce reopening but it is essential that all universities comply with the COVID-19 prevention mesures if they are to reopen and avoid spread of infection or even death among students,” the PS said.

He outlined the minimum requirments to be met by the institutions to ensure the safety of learners.

Among the requirements outlined by the PS include social distancing, handwashing with soap or use of hand sanitizers, wearing of face masks and frequent temperature checks.

Stakeholders in the Education sector are holding consultative meetings to discuss the way forward on reopening of schools, with priority being granted to candidates expected to sit for examinations.

The President is expected to address the country on the state of COVID-19 and issue more guidelines to reopen the economy which has been hard hit by the coronavirus pandemic. The address is also expected to contain guidelines to be followed if schools are to be reopened anytime soon.

Related news

CoronaVirus (COVID-19)

KEMRI to start coronavirus vaccine trials ‘in a few weeks’

Edwin Ginni -
The Kenya Medical Research Institute (KEMRI) is expected to kick off Covid-19 vaccine trials in a few weeks, Nation has reported. According to Nation, KEMRI’s...
Read more
News

US donates KDF vehicles worth Sh440 Million

Stanley Kasee -
The US government has donated a war chest worth Sh440 million through the US Africa Command(AFRICOM). An AFRICOM report indicated that on September 16, 2020,...
Read more
News

Government clears Sh5.7 prisons debt

Stanley Kasee -
The government of Kenya has begun the process of clearing debts owed by the Prison department worth Sh5,724,820,121. In a press statement by the Correctional...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,776FansLike
3,539FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

DCI boss Kinoti speaks after Kakamega County Senator Malala claimed his...

News Alfred Kiura -
Directorate of Criminal Investigations boss George Kinoti has responded after Kakamega County Senator Cleophas Malala claimed that his life was in danger. Speaking before the...
Read more

Emurua Dikirr MP attacks President Uhuru again after being released on...

News Alfred Kiura -
Emurua Dikirr Member of Parliament Johanna Ng’eno has come back with another attack on President Uhuru Kenyatta days after being arrested and charged with...
Read more

Itumbi denies claims that Kapseret MP Sudi hid in powerful government...

News Alfred Kiura -
Digital strategist Dennis Itumbi has come out to deny claims that Kapseret Member of Parliament Oscar Sudi hid in a Karen home of a...
Read more

Former Agriculture CS Kiunjuri warns politicians against depending on DP Ruto...

News Alfred Kiura -
Former Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri has warned politicians not to rely on Deputy President William Ruto to finance their political campaigns. Kiunjuri who said...
Read more

Murkomen exposes plot to evict Senator Malala

News Stanley Kasee -
Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen revealed a plan to oust the Kakamega Senator Cleophus Malala from his Deputy Minority leader position in the Senate. The...
Read more

Makueni Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, calls for calm heads as politics gathers...

News Chuoyo Protus -
Makueni County Governor, Kivutha Kibwana, has come out to strongly condemn the harsh political landscape shaping up in the country. The governor said that the...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke