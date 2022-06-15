University commission revokes recognition of Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree



Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]



The Commission for University Education (CUE) has revoked the recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s bachelor’s degree from Team University in Uganda.

The commission says the move will allow its officers to investigate the validity of the lawmaker’s degree on the back of increased scrutiny into his academic qualifications.

“The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you (Sakaja) presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said-degree certificate,” CUE’s chairperson Chacha Nyaigoti said in a June 14 letter addressed to the senator.

“Consequently, in accordance to the CUE Recognition Procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree – Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university.”

Prof. Chacha also sent a copy of the letter to the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati and Prof. George Magoha, the Cabinet Secretary of Education.

Sakaja is facing accusations of forging a degree certificate from Kampala-based university, Team. He claims to have graduated from the institution in October 2016.

A petitioner has, however, told the IEBC’s Dispute Resolution Committee that the lawmaker photo-shopped the graduation list that features him among Team University’s 2016 graduates.

The Ugandan university is yet to clarify on the validity of Sakaja’s degree.