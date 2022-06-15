Menu
Search
News

University commission revokes recognition of Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree

Date:


Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja. [File, Standard]

The Commission for University Education (CUE) has revoked the recognition of Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s bachelor’s degree from Team University in Uganda.

The commission says the move will allow its officers to investigate the validity of the lawmaker’s degree on the back of increased scrutiny into his academic qualifications.

“The Commission for University Education has received material information about the authenticity of the degree you (Sakaja) presented from Team University that will require further investigation to ascertain the validity of the said-degree certificate,” CUE’s chairperson Chacha Nyaigoti said in a June 14 letter addressed to the senator.

“Consequently, in accordance to the CUE Recognition Procedures, we hereby revoke the recognition of your degree – Bachelor of Science in Management (External) from the aforementioned university.”

Prof. Chacha also sent a copy of the letter to the chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Wafula Chebukati and Prof. George Magoha, the Cabinet Secretary of Education.

Sakaja is facing accusations of forging a degree certificate from Kampala-based university, Team. He claims to have graduated from the institution in October 2016.

A petitioner has, however, told the IEBC’s Dispute Resolution Committee that the lawmaker photo-shopped the graduation list that features him among Team University’s 2016 graduates.

The Ugandan university is yet to clarify on the validity of Sakaja’s degree.

 

Previous articleOL: a Brazilian defensive midfielder tracked

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

OL: a Brazilian defensive midfielder tracked

kenyan -
After having recruited Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimarães and...

More suspects in Rongai attack arrested, search for guns ongoing

kenyan -
Two more suspects linked to a bizarre attack...

Ruto on a Kisii charm offensive as Raila courts Kitui county

kenyan -
Deputy President William Ruto will on Wednesday campaign...

Juve: PSG sets the price of Leandro Paredes

kenyan -
Paris Saint Germain hopes to be able to...

About us

Kenya news and opinion website that brings you current reports and news from Kenya, Africa, World. Stay updated with latest, breaking news and current affairs.

Company

The latest

OL: a Brazilian defensive midfielder tracked

football 0
After having recruited Thiago Mendes, Bruno Guimarães and...

More suspects in Rongai attack arrested, search for guns ongoing

News 0
Two more suspects linked to a bizarre attack...

Ruto on a Kisii charm offensive as Raila courts Kitui county

County news 0
Deputy President William Ruto will on Wednesday campaign...

Subscribe

© kenyannews.co.ke. All Rights Reserved.