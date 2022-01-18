Unless Raila backs Musalia, ANC wont join Azimio

Kakamega Senator Cleophas Malala has said the ANC party leader Musalia Mudavdi will only join Azimio La Umoja, led by ODM leader Raila Odinga, if the former prime minister endorses his party leader for the top seat.

Speaking in an interview, the Senator also weighed in on the possibility of the ANC leader working with deputy president William Ruto.

He stated that Musalia is willing to work with Ruto if the DP supports his bid for presidency.

He however did not rule out the probability of the ANC leader being Ruto’s running mate considering the DP cannot run for a deputy president seat again as stipulated by the law.

Last week, Musalia snubbed OKA’s meeting which was held in Elementatia, Naivasha, raising eyebrows at his commitment to the OKA team.

In an interview, he denied missing the meeting intentionally saying he was engaged in preparations for his NDC meeting that is due in less than a week.

The NDC meeting is set to be held on January 23, and he has promised to make a major political announcement that will disrupt Kenya’s political setting.

Malala is reported to be gravitating towards the DP’s camp even as reports claim he is pushing his party boss to the Hustler Nation.

The Senator has been seen at Ruto’s meeting, a clear signal that something could be in the offing.

On January 8, he attended DP Ruto’s mega rally in Eldoret leaving political pundits concluding that the two are bound to work together.

He, however, said he was reciprocating the DP’s kind gesture of showing up at his sports tournament even without being invited.

“DP Ruto appeared at my football tournament in Mumias recently. I had not invited him. I was passing through the Eldoret Airport and heard that he has an event here. I decided to come and return the favour for gracing my football tournament,” Malala said.