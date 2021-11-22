Unvaccinated to be denied State services, access to nightclubs

Kenyans without proof of vaccination against Covid-19 will be locked out of government services under rules that seek to boost uptake of the jabs and bring the pandemic under control.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe yesterday said that everyone seeking government services must be fully vaccinated to keep infection rates lower and avoid lockdowns, which triggered layoffs and contraction of the economy last year.

Proof of vaccination will be ranked equally with other State documents such as Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) Personal Identification Numbers (PINs) when in need of government services.

This means that the non-vaccinated will be barred from making critical transactions such as registration of land titles, approval of development plans, transfer and licensing of motor vehicles, and registration of business names and companies.

Those without proof of full vaccination would also be cut from services such as underwriting of insurance policies, customs clearing, and forwarding, payment of deposits for power connections as well as supplying goods and services to the State, and opening accounts with financial institutions.

The rule is intended to boost vaccine uptake in the country where about 8.8 percent of the adult population is fully immunised.

“Everybody seeking in-person government services should be fully vaccinated and have proof of vaccination by December 21, 2021,” Mr Kagwe said yesterday.

“Such services will include but not limited to KRA services, Education, Immigration services, hospital and prison visitation NTSA (National Transport Services Authority) and port services among others,” he said.

Those who fail to take vaccines will also be denied access to public transport, hotels, nightclubs and other crowded venues ahead of Christmas.

Mr Kagwe did not offer details on how Kenya will implement the need for a Covid-19 pass as many countries across the globe increasingly implement the rule as a way of opening up and letting people travel.

These passports are usually accessed via an app on mobile phone or, in some cases, paper versions are available.

Anyone seeking to travel to Kenya will be required to issue a Covid-19 vaccine certificate from next month.

The US is seeking workers at private companies with more than 100 employees to get fully vaccinated against Covid-19 or be tested weekly amid opposition.

BODA BODA RIDE

In Indonesia those not fully vaccinated face sanctions, including fines and the suspension or delay of government services. France bars the unvaccinated access to restaurants, cafes and other places.

“I want to let Kenyans know that next month drivers, and boda boda riders will be required to ask that you show proof of being vaccinated before you can travel,” Mr Kagwe said.

He expressed concern at counties such as Siaya and Homa Bay that are densely populated and many have not sough vaccinations.