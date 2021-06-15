UON medical student commits suicide outside KNH

A University of Nairobi medical student was found dead in her car at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) parking lot after what officers suspect is a suicide.

The student, Lydia Wahura, allegedly injected herself with anesthesia-inducing drugs. The drugs were midazolam and ketamine.

The deceased contacted her family before killing herself and told them what she wanted to do.

On that fateful day, Wahura arrived at her usual classes at around 9 am. Thirty minutes later, she left class and went to her parked car.

Later that day, at around 1 pm, the KNH head of security, Mr. George Onyango, found her body lying in the back seat of her car.

Andrew Muturi, the Kilimani police commander, confirmed the incident. He revealed that police officers recovered a suicide note. They will analyze it to establish whether the deceased wrote it.

Mr. Muturi refused to disclose the contents of the suicide note, noting that the matter was very sensitive. The government chemist will report whether Wahura injected herself with the anesthesia-inducing drugs or whether someone else administered them to her.

Wahura’s body is currently at the Chiromo mortuary awaiting postmortem.

Suicide

Suicide has been on the rise for the past couple of years. The World Health Organization (WHO) recently reported that approximately 800,000 people worldwide commit suicide every day. This means that one person commits suicide every 40 seconds.

Suicidal thoughts have become a common occurrence among the youth. Anyone having suicidal thoughts must seek professional help to solve the problem. Support and listen to your loved ones that struggle with anxiety and depression.