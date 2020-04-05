Uproar over extended quarantine period

Kenyans and foreigners who are currently in quarantine centers will have to dig deeper into their pockets after the government extended the quarantine period.

Positive cases

The Ministry of Health announced that it has extended the period by 14 days. Patrick Amoth, the Director-General of Health, gave the directive on Saturday.

He says that some people in quarantine centers tested positive for the coronavirus. The government transferred them to isolation centers in Nairobi. Unfortunately, some people in quarantine centers have not been maintaining social distance. Consequently, they have to extend the quarantine period.

“It has been brought to my attention that some of those quarantined in the same facility have tested positive for Covid-19. This is effect changes their status from quarantined from travel to contacts of positive Covid-19 patients,” Dr. Amoth said.

So far, most of the positive coronavirus cases that the government has reported are from quarantine centers.

Earlier on, the government had announced a mandatory 14-day quarantine period for all those arriving from abroad. The quarantine was to take place in selected hotels and government facilities. The travelers were to pay for the accommodation. This move was a measure to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

The extension

The people in quarantine facilities are upset by the fact that the government has chosen to extend the quarantine period. They claim that the government is treating them like prisoners. For this reason, they are not willing to stay in quarantine centers longer than the required 14 days.

Although some people in the quarantine facilities tested positive for the virus, they believe the government should not punish them.

Extra cost

Unfortunately, extending the quarantine period means that those in facilities will have to pay more money for accommodation and food. Some people can not afford to pay for the extra 14 days.

They say that if the government chooses to extend the quarantine period, it should cater for the additional cost.