US Embassy warns of a possible terror attack in Kenya’s capital

By Laiza Maketso
aerial view of Kenya's capital city Nairobi

The US Embassy based in Nairobi on Thursday warned of a possible terror attack in Nairobi.

As seen by Kenyan News, the alert stated. “Terrorist groups may be plotting an attack against a major hotel in Nairobi. The exact hotel has not been identified, but it is believed to be a hotel popular with tourists and business travellers.”

Following the announcement, responsible authorities have asked Kenyans to take extreme security measures.

Some of the safety precautions Kenyans need to take include:

  • Monitor updates from local media
  • Be cautious of your surrounding
  • Review your security plans
  • If you’re in a hotel, master the evacuation plan of the facility. Plan ahead of time how you will exit the hotel in an emergency.
  • When visiting or staying in a hotel within Nairobi, exercise increased vigilance.

To ensure the safety of Kenyans, the National Police Service has enhanced surveillance on the borders. The move will help keep criminals from entering the country.

“We have enhanced police deployment in our cities, towns and particularly in those parts of the country where criminal elements have occasionally instigated criminal activities,” it said in a statement.

The authorities have asked Kenyans to be on high alert and cautious. On their party, the parties responsible for the country’s security have promised to work around the clock.

It further added that Kenyans should continue conducting their businesses and affairs without any fear. There were high-level security measures in place.

Cooperation with Kenya

In its part, the United States of America has promised to work closely with Kenya. They will help to monitor and share any necessary information concerning security.

Office of the spokesperson in US embassy Nairobi said the US Department of State had a mandate to offer travel information in the entire world.

These include issues pertaining to the security of US citizens, and information for their preparedness.

“We have no greater responsibility than the safety and security of US citizens overseas. Security alerts to US citizens provide timely information so they can make informed travel decisions,” read the statement.

