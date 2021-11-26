Varsity offers apology over banner blaming female rape victims

The Co-operative University of Kenya was forced to offer a public apology over a banner that appeared to link rape cases among women to indecent dressing.

In a statement seen by The Standard on Friday, the university management described the banner that was titled ‘Dress how you want to be addressed- Indecent dressing leads to sexual harassment and rape’ as erroneous and misleading and offered it apology for anyone who was offended.

“The erroneous message portrayed by the banner is misleading and highly regrettable, we sincerely apologise for the miscommunication,” read part of the statement.

The institution said the erroneous banner was produced and put by the Student Governing Council without its approval during a campaign on dress code.

“Our attention has been drawn to pictures of a banner circulating on various social media platforms bearing a message about a campaign being organised by the Student Governing Council on the student dress code

While confirming that the banner had been brought down, the university said it does not tolerate Gender-Based Violence (GBV) or any form of harassment.

The statement came after Kenyans online turn the heat on the learning institution for blaming rape victims.

Media Personality Adelle Onyango slammed the university for perpetuating victim-blaming.

“The Co-operative University of Kenya, shame on you for perpetuating victim-blaming,” she wrote on her Twitter handle.

“A whole banner saying indecent dressing leads to sexual harassment and rape is unacceptable. Rapists rape. Period.”

“A higher learning institution posting this on their gate? Take it down and address this publicly,” Mugure Njendu, another Twitter user, wrote.