Video goes viral of angry mom calling out racist teacher in zoom class

By Connie Mukenyi
A trending video of an angry mother calling out a teacher during a zoom class has sent social media into a frenzy, soliciting mixed reactions.

The teacher was having a Zoom study when the upset mother cut short the lesson in an angry rant. She called out the teacher for promoting racism in the class.

The mother went on to explain that she did not like the teacher’s topic.

“I don’t feel as if this conversation you are having with our children is a good one. Okay? I really don’t. Because it is 2020. You are racist and don’t care.”

“And now you are in school talking to my kids about George Floyd. You have an ignorant, disrespectful conversation. He wasn’t supposed to be honored? He wasn’t supposed to be this? Are you saying this because you are white?” the mum asked.

The teacher tried to explain herself, but the angry mum could hear none of it as she went on with her angry rant.

The mother also admitted that the topic upset her, and she felt she had to talk about it. She explained that since she could not visit the school to discuss the matter, she had to address it through the zoom class.

The mother was not done as she further announced that her daughter was leaving the class. She also told the teacher to contact her through her phone number or email if she wanted to talk.

George Floyd

George Floyd lost his life on the 25th of May 2020 in the hands of racist police officers. His death attracted national police criticism, with many starting the movement ‘Black Lives Matter.’

According to the police reports, Floyd had attempted to buy a pack of cigarettes with a fake dollar bill. Consequently, the shop attendant called the police on him.

What many did not agree with was the excessive force that the police officers used on George Floyd that led to his untimely death.

