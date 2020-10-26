Home News Wacha kisirani...we can stop BBI - Ruto warns BBI proponents
News

Wacha kisirani…we can stop BBI – Ruto warns BBI proponents

By Connie Mukenyi
Deputy President speaking in Matungu Constituency, Kakamega County on Sunday, October 25, 2020.

Deputy President William Ruto warned Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) proponents that the report might hit a dead-end if they do not practice openness and inclusivity.

Speaking in Matungu, Kakamega, on Sunday the 25th of October 2020, Ruto further blasted BBI leaders for using the phrase ‘nobody can stop reggae’.

He also cautioned the leaders that using threats will only jeopardize the whole process.

“Hawa watu watajua hawajui… Let us have a people-centred all-inclusive conversation on the Constitution. Don’t tell us about nobody can stop reggae. That reggae will stop. If the people’s issues are not in this Constitution discussion, oh my friend it will stop!” Ruto said.

Further adding,

“Walete maneno pole pole. Wacha kisirani, wacha madharau. Kenya ni yetu sisi wote. Hakuna vile mtu anaweza tuambia eti hii BBI nobody can stop reggae. Ati mupende musipende. Kenya sio yenu peke yenu.”

Focus on ordinary people.

DP Ruto also maintained that the BBI should focus on addressing issues affecting Kenyans rather than creating leadership positions. He further insisted that although it is ok to talk about leadership positions, leaders should also consider other citizens.

“We can talk about inclusivity with leaders, but we must talk about inclusivity about people who have been locked out by poverty and unemployment. How are they going to be part of Kenya? That discussion ladies and gentlemen we must have, and it is non-negotiable.

This time around, we must start with the ordinary people of Kenya before we discuss matters to do with leaders of Kenya.”

Ruto was quick to add that the government should first focus on implementing the big four agenda.

“I want to suggest that before we talk about leadership positions, let us first implement the Big 4 Agenda… The housing programme would have created over 4 million jobs for the hustlers, including carpenters, masons, plumbers, and so many of our youth.’

