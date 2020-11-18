Waiguru to be evicted over accrued rent

Kirinyaga county boss faces possible eviction from her Ksh 80 million mansion following accrued rent arrears worth Ksh 44 million.

According to the landlord, Waiguru has failed to pay rent for the posh Kitisuru home.

In late February this year, the governor moved to court challenging the eviction notice, stating that she purchased the house, hence she was the owner.

In her argument, Waiguru said she paid Ksh 40 million for the house and had an agreement with a local bank to offset the remaining balance of Ksh 40 million through a mortgage.

Her lawyers argued that the developer, Kihingo Village Ltd allowed her to move into the house without sealing a deal because he was aware of the buying agreement.

The former member of parliament for Tetu constituency James Ndung’u Gethenji and his brother Gitahi Gethenji own Kihingo Village Ltd. The two insisted she stayed there as a tenant and had not paid her rent for five years.

“Our client doesn’t have any confirmation regarding the sale of this property with your client. In case you have an agreement regarding the purchase, kindly forward it,” responded lawyers for Kihingo Village.

Waiguru’s attorneys further accused Kihingo Village Ltd of frustrating efforts by the bank to complete buying of the house. According to Waiguru’s lawyers, the developer had refused to provide the relevant documents.

In his ruling, Justice Elijah Obaga directed the two parties to solve their case amicably after putting a temporary order against the eviction.

Waiguru had however requested for a permanent order to stop the eviction.

Kihingo Village Ltd units

Her lawyers said the judge’s decision would give the developer a leeway to evict their client. She further said the firm planned to spoil her name.

Currently, Kihingo Village has 55 units covering 37 acres of land. It’s estimated that the units cot over Ksh 400 million.

For years, the two brothers Gitahi Gethenji and James Ndung’u Gethenji, have fought tooth and nail to gain control of the estate.

In early November, commercial court judge, Justice David Majanja said the two could not decide the estate’s administration since they don’t have authority over the company managing the estate.