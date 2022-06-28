Menu
Waiguru’s graft file returned to EACC for further probe

Date:

The Director of Public Prosecution has clarified that the Sh10 million graft case involving  Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru was returned to the EACC.

In a statement on Tuesday, Haji said the file was returned to the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission for further investigations.

“The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (ODPP) would like to clarify that the Kirinyaga County Governor Anne Waiguru’s file has since been returned to the EACC and is under active investigation,” read the statement signed by acting deputy DPP Grace Murungi.

The clarification followed a report by People Daily, which claimed that the governor’s case was with the ODPP who had recommended prosecution.

Haji said that after looking into the case, they realised there were areas that needed further investigations before the DPP could make a final decision.

The file was returned to EACC on April 1.

“It is therefore clear that investigations are still ongoing in regard to the matter and the ODPP awaits the outcome of the further investigations.”

In the case, the Kirinyaga governor is accused of having irregularly received imprest amounting to Sh10,634,614.

Waiguru spent the better part of her July 22, 2021, at the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission being queried over alleged misappropriation of imprests by her office.

She has, however, denied any wrongdoing but claimed that the graft allegations were a political witch-hunt, because of her support for Deputy President William Ruto.

