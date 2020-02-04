Home News County News Waititu losses bid to block 2 key witnesses in his graft case
Waititu losses bid to block 2 key witnesses in his graft case

By Stanley Kasee
Former Kiambu Governor Ferdinand Waititu

Impeached governor Ferdinard Waititu has lost yet again after the court ruled against a bid to bar two prosecution witnesses from testifying against him in his ongoing graft case.

According to the senior Magistrate Thomas Nzioki, the promotion of law cannot be achieved by the court shutting down evidence without a hearing.

Magistrate Nzioki said that public interest in the punishment of crime validates a legal requirement that competent a witness has a duty to testify in a court of law.

“A witness is not granted the privilege to choose whether or not to cooperate in giving information to the investigations of crime.” He said.

The magistrate further stated that the Director of Public Prosecution responsibilities include that of identifying and calling any witness of interest with a case.

Magistrate Nzioki also told the court that Section 125 of the Evidence Act defines the competency of a witness.

This Act states that “One is exempted from testifying only if one is of tender age, suffers a mental illness, extreme old age, or any other cause which can make one incapable of recollecting relevant facts, comprehending questions, giving rational answers or knowing the duty to tell the truth.”

Waititu had pleaded with the court to block former Director of Supply Chain Management Justus Bundi Kinoti and the former Finance Chief Officer Faith Njeri Harrison from testifying against him in court over his corruption case.

According to Waititu, the two carried out critical financial transactions that led to his arrest and charging in court.

His lawyer John Swaka told the court that the two witnesses’ testimony against his client would be distorted.

Prosecution on its part told the court that the two witnesses had relevant testimony to the case, and blocking them would interfere with the DPP’s directive.

This setback comes a day after the impeached governor suffered yet another blow after High court Judge James Makau did away with his plea to stop his successor James Nyoro from appointing his deputy.

Waititu, popularly known as Baba Yao was impeached a week ago after the Senate found him guilty of three charges against him, which were brought before it by the Kiambu County Assembly.

His deputy, Hon. James Nyoro has succeeded him as the new Kiambu County Governor.

