Wajackoyah is state sponsored project, Senator Mwaura says

Nominated Senator Isaac Mwaura has stated that Roots Party presidential candidate George Wajakoyah is a state-sponsored project.

Speaking in an interview on Citizen TV on Monday morning, Mwaura said that the recently launched manifesto for the Roots party is not realistic.

“Wajackoyah is a state-sponsored project and should not be taken seriously. He has the attention of Kenyans for now and his manifesto is a joke,” Mwaura said.

Mwaura claimed that Wajackoyah is a distraction and can never be taken seriously by Kenyans.

“He is telling us to sell dogs and snakes to China, how is that even possible. He is just for comical entertainment, therefore, he should be dismissed without contemplate,” he said.

The nominated senator added that at least in every election year there is a ‘comic’ contestant and 2022 is not exceptional.

Mwaura said that Wajackoyah only thrives in ‘cooked’ opinion polls and media.

“So we expect that in the next cooked poll, Wajackoyah will have risen with his manifesto and publicity given to him by the sponsored media,” Mwaura said.

The Roots Party has gained more popularity in the last months following his policies on marijuana and snake farming.

A poll released by Trends For Insights Africa on June 21 showed that though Wajackoyah was a distant third in Nairobi, he had gained significant popularity in the last few weeks.

With 35 days to the August elections, Wajackoyah’s popularity faces the test of time for one to factually establish whether his popularity will translate to votes.

The senator, however, said that majority of Kenya are supporters of Kenya Kwanza Alliance.