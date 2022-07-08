Wajackoyah manifesto launch fixed ‘to steal my show’

Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate William Ruto has accused the media of being biased in its coverage during the launch of his manifesto at KICC on June 30.

Speaking at KTN News on Thursday, Ruto said he was forced to share TV airtime with Roots party presidential candidate George Wajackoyah despite having set the date earlier.

“On that day of the manifesto launch, a fellow (Wajackoyah) was parachuted so that we share the screen, which again speaks to the same narrative of a biased media,” he said.

He seemed to have been rubbed the wrong way after Wajackoyah had his manifesto launch on the same day as his, and the duo was forced to share media airtime.

In Thursday’s interview, Ruto also said the Media Council of Kenya (MCK) released a report about the coverage backing up his sentiments that his opponents are covered more than him.

“The Media Council gave out evidence and it was clear that we got 30+ % of the coverage and our competitors got 60+ % of coverage. If the media is that biased, how do we submit ourselves to a media that has already decided they have a candidate,” Ruto said.

The DP has on several occasions complained about media biases citing that other aspirants were given more coverage during campaigns and iterviews.

During the unveiling of his running mate Rigathi Gachagua, the DP said the media coverage had been skewed in favour of the Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

The UDA presidential candidate also threatened to withdraw from the planned presidential debate if the Kenya media “remained biased”.

But during Thursday’s interview, Ruto disowned an earlier stance where he indicated that he won’t attend the debate, saying he was only appealing to the media to give both candidates an equal chance.

“I have not said I will not show up. But for heaven’s sake is it too much to ask the media to be balanced? I thought every media prides itself in being fair and objective,” he said.

He added the party will make the right decision when the right time comes.