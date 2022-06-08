Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane explains why he did not honour Chebukati’s summon



Presidential aspirant Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane. [File, Standard]



Presidential aspirant Walter Mong’are alias Nyambane has explained why he did not appear before the IEBC Chairman Wafula Chebukati after being summoned.

Mong’are was the first presidential aspirant to be cleared to run for the presidency, but his clearance certificate was revoked days later.

In an exclusive interview with KTN News, Mong’are disclosed that IEBC had summoned him through a formal letter but he failed to appear on time as he was campaigning.

“I was invited by the IEBC chairman in formal writing and I responded. I asked for time to go through the quoted clauses and another opportunity,” he said.

“When the IEBC was giving me the clearance certificate, he was clear and stated that I now have authority to campaign. I was campaigning, in the field, that’s why I could not show up immediately. I was not outside Bomas of Kenya waiting to be called back,”

The comedian cum politician is optimistic that he will be on the ballot running for the presidency and has vowed to continue with his campaigns.

He adds that he will not file any complaints with the commission’s dispute resolution tribunal.

“I don’t have any grievances and that is why I cannot move to the dispute resolution. We will still be on the ballot. I am still running my campaigns,”

When asked whether he had a degree, he said “Yes, I have a degree the narrative that I don’t have a degree certificate is their opinion,”

“I learnt about the revocation on the media. There should be a proper communication channel. The last three days have been humiliating, to say the least.

A week after being cleared, the IEBC said they had discovered a discrepancy in the former comedian’s academic papers.

According to the Constitution, a presidential candidate must be a holder of at least a bachelor’s degree.

IEBC chairperson Wafula Chebukati said they had summoned Mong’are to appear before the electoral agency on Monday afternoon to provide proof of his academic papers, but the aspirant failed to honour the summon.

“As the Returning Officer for the Presidential Election, upon discovery of new information on Walter Mong’are, as related to lack of academic qualifications, I invited him to appear before me today (Monday, June 6) at 2 pm to clarify the issue. However, he failed to honour my invitation and I hereby revoke the nomination certificate of Walter Mong’are,” Chebukati said during a press conference at the Bomas of Kenya.

Safina Party presidential aspirant Jimi Wanjigi had earlier Monday claimed that Mong’are was yet to complete his undergraduate studies, alleging that the Umoja Summit Party presidential aspirant did not have a bachelor’s degree.

Wanjigi made the claims after the IEBC refused to clear him for presidential polls after it was established that he was yet to graduate with an undergraduate degree.