Wanga calls for six-piece voting in Nyanza

Homa Bay County Women Representative Gladys Wanga and Senator Moses Kajwang, have urged Nyanza residents to vote for ODM candidates in the coming general election.

This, she said, will make Odinga’s Presidency stronger should he win the August polls.

Wanga who is flying the ODM flag in the county gubernatorial race warned that Odinga could find himself in a fix if his ODM party did not manage good numbers at various levels in this election.

“I know people have been talking about their choices in this election. But just imagine Raila with a handful of ODM elected leaders at State House. It could be very difficult to govern and his government will be prone to blackmail,” she said.

She urged Homa Bay voters to consider voting for all ODM candidates to strengthen Odinga’s position as President and save him from intraparty blackmail.

Kajwang who had accompanied Wanga to a meeting with Karachuonyo teachers at Kendu Bay on Sunday said it was in the region’s best interest to back ODM.

“We need numbers to enhance our bargaining power at the national level. Let us work on our unity which we are known for, to ensure we do not do a mix and match in this elections,” he said.

Area MP Adipo Okwome who hosted the leaders hailed Raila’s handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta saying it helped the region to realise unimaginable levels of development in various sectors.

“Through the handshake that he initiated, we now have a multi-billion water project running all the way from Kabondo Kasipul into our constituency and across Kasipul,” Akwome said.

During the meeting, Wanga pledged to work closely with teachers to develop the education sector for the County.

She pledged to ensure ECD tutors are well paid and their contracts rationalised to ensure they were reliable enough.

The ODM candidate also said her government will set up several ECD and vocational training centres as per the county government’s mandate and also offer a feeding program to learners in order to keep them in school.

Several leaders including Kuppet National Secretary General Akello Misori and several MCA nominees and their outgoing colleagues also attended the meeting.