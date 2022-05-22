Wanjigi in Raila’s turf to popularise his presidential bid

Safina Party presidential flagbearer and businessman Jimi Wanjigi on Sunday pitched tents in Siaya to popularise his presidential bid.

He is attending the homecoming ceremony of his running mate Willis Otieno in Ng’iya.

Siaya county is the home county of Azimio la Umoja presidential candidate Raila Odinga.

Speaking at the St. John’s ACK in Ng’iya, where they attended a prayer service.

Wanjigi said they are fearless in their pursuit despite picking his running mate from his opponent’s zone.

“I have chosen one of your good sons to be my running mate in the quest for leadership of this country. I have chosen him against all odds, knowing fully well that my elder brother and fellow contestant Raila Odinga comes from this county,” he said.

He continued: “But we are fearless in our direction because we know the challenges this nation faces”.

Wanjigi said that it is against the tenets of justice for a huge chunk of the Kenyan population to lack in a country that has plenty.

“Justice is for fairness for all of mankind. Not just a few. Time has now come for all of us to be part of this cake called Kenya, not just a few,” he said.

We are seeking to change from a nation where inhabitants lack even the very basics like food and water, Wanjigi pointed out.

On his part, Otieno who was flanked by his parents Richard Ochieng’ Odongo and Mary Atieno Ochieng’ said that they had come for blessings from his homies.

Wanjigi praised Ochieng’ as a true son of the soil who has great ideas on how to develop Kenya.