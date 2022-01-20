Wanjigi shares experience behind bars – Nairobi News

Businessman Jimi Wanjigi at the Milimani court on 19/01/2022. PHOTO: Dennis Onsongo

Jimi Wanjigi has recounted his one-night stay at the Kamukunji police station.

The businessman says it was his first time he was spending the night behind bars.

He also lauded police, saying they treated him well.

The presidential hopeful found himself on the wrong side of the law when he was accused of fraudulently acquiring the land where his Kwacha House in Nairobi is built.

Police came for him at his office under the siege of darkness and arrested him 20 hours later after a strategic operation.

“I, for the first time in my life, was a State guest at Kamukunji police station. It’s the first time in my life I have ever entered a police cell and spent a night,” he said.

Speaking after being released, he said that unlike the drama that followed his arrest, said the officers accorded him warm hospitality.

“I want to say for those who may doubt how I am. I want to assure you that I am very well. The officers at Kamukunji police station treated me well and I got a few hours’ sleep except for the time they kept checking up on me to see if I was well or not,” Wanjigi narrated after walking free from Milimani Law courts where a magistrate barred his plea-taking.

On his arrest, he said that he had no misgivings with Director of Criminal Investigations George Kinoti adding that the DCI boss was but a pawn in a larger game played by his masters.

“The second thing I want to say is that I know bwana Kinoti is but a poodle who has masters, so I will not address bwana Kinoti, I’m going to address his masters,” he said.

According to the charge sheet, wanjigi is accused with eight others of conspiring to forge the title deed for the land registration number LR1870/11/200 measuring 0.3hectrates under the name of Dodhia Foam Limited purporting it to be a genuine and valid deed plan issued and signed by surveyor G.S Gitau and commissioner of lands Wilson Gachanja.

Police had earlier lobbed teargas cannisters to disperse his supporters at the Milimani Law courts precincts after they become rowdy.

“There is a bigger picture here and it has to do with elections, after all why is it that every election it is Jimi that is sought, 2017 I am being looked for, 2022 now suddenly, in between that there is no problem. It is about the elections. I am making the elections very uncomfortable for some people,” he said.

Milimani Senior Principal Magistrate Bernard Ochoi ruled that the proceedings cannot proceed until further directions are given by the High court.

“I lift the warrant of arrest against Wanjigi and order that he be set free and released from custody,” he ruled.

The case for Wanjigi and his wife Irene Nzisa will be mentioned on March 18.