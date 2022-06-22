Wanted man behind cache of weapons in Kilimani surrenders to police

A suspect linked to a cache of weapons found in Kilimani was Wednesday arrested after he surrendered to the authorities.

He surrendered to the police at Kilimani police station for grilling after his armory cum office was found with 22 assorted guns and more than 500 bullets.

Ken Wycliff Okello Lugwili, the proprietor of Vic. Technologies Limited, had for a long time failed to pay his monthly rent prompting the landlord, Ballon Wanjala Nangalama, to seek a court order allowing him to break into the premises.

Detectives from the DCI Anti-terror police unit (ATPU) had launched a manhunt for the suspect in whose house the armoury stocked with the cache of lethal firearms was recovered, in Nairobi’s Kilimani area.

Accompanied by Kilimani-based police officers, Hebros auctioneers gained entry into the premises, ready to issue a notification of the sale of any worthy items in a bid to recover rent arrears amounting to Sh4,962,990.

Once inside, a quick search revealed an armoury, stocked with an assortment of weapons of different calibers and hundreds of ammunition.

Detectives said they have since established that the suspect was a licensed firearm dealer but his license was suspended over three years ago.

“He is here with us and we are talking to him,” said Kilimani head of DCI Stephen Tanki.

He was later handed over to ATPU personnel for grilling.

Lugwili had earlier said he did not know his permit had expired. He said he will cooperate with the police.

“I am a licensed gun dealer but I didn’t realize the license had expired,” he said.

He is not new to controversies. He has in the past been linked to among others Mercy Keino.