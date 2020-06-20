Waruguru explains why Ruto should be impeached

Laikipia woman representative Cate Waruguru took to social media, warning Ruto that he is risking his seat. According to her, Ruto forming a new party may land him in trouble as he is risking impeachment. She further noted that Kenyans elected Uhuru as president, and Ruto should calm his heels.

“We elected HE Uhuru, not Ruto. With your Asili shenanigans, you have just asked for impeachment, and you’ll be served the impeachment hot,” Waruguru posted on Twitter.

The women rep further compelled Ruto to apologize to Jubilee supporters for forming his parallel party Jubilee Asili.

Waruguru’s sentiments come weeks after she decamped from Ruto’s side Tangatanga and joined Kieleweke and Uhuru. She met up with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the process of her migration. ODM leaders including Suna East MP welcomed her to Uhuru’s party

“We engaged in a historic effort to leave no one behind. Glad to welcome the Hon. Cate Waruguru,” Junet welcomed her.

Waruguru claimed she left the DP Camp since she felt her county would gain more if she were in Uhuru’s camp compared to Ruto’s. She further claimed that the DP had toured the county promising a lot of things, but he did not deliver.

“We have been busy going around doing harambees and going to churches. In some cases, what was promised is not delivered. When I accompanied Ruto to Laikipia, he promised several buses to schools, and we are still waiting for them.”

Waruguru further claimed that she noticed that other counties were developing while her county was lagging. It was at this point that she decided to take a turn-around to save and push her county forward.