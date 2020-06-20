Home News Waruguru explains why Ruto should be impeached
News

Waruguru explains why Ruto should be impeached

By Connie Mukenyi
Waruguru explains why Ruto should be impeached
File image of DP William Ruto (right) with Laikipia Women Representative Cate Waruguru (centre).

Laikipia woman representative Cate Waruguru took to social media, warning Ruto that he is risking his seat. According to her, Ruto forming a new party may land him in trouble as he is risking impeachment. She further noted that Kenyans elected Uhuru as president, and Ruto should calm his heels.

“We elected HE Uhuru, not Ruto. With your Asili shenanigans, you have just asked for impeachment, and you’ll be served the impeachment hot,” Waruguru posted on Twitter.

The women rep further compelled Ruto to apologize to Jubilee supporters for forming his parallel party Jubilee Asili.

Waruguru’s sentiments come weeks after she decamped from Ruto’s side Tangatanga and joined Kieleweke and Uhuru. She met up with former Prime Minister Raila Odinga in the process of her migration. ODM leaders including Suna East MP welcomed her to Uhuru’s party

“We engaged in a historic effort to leave no one behind. Glad to welcome the Hon. Cate Waruguru,” Junet welcomed her.

Waruguru claimed she left the DP Camp since she felt her county would gain more if she were in Uhuru’s camp compared to Ruto’s. She further claimed that the DP had toured the county promising a lot of things, but he did not deliver.

“We have been busy going around doing harambees and going to churches. In some cases, what was promised is not delivered. When I accompanied Ruto to Laikipia, he promised several buses to schools, and we are still waiting for them.”

Waruguru further claimed that she noticed that other counties were developing while her county was lagging. It was at this point that she decided to take a turn-around to save and push her county forward.

“Other regions are busy doing development projects, and I have decided that I will not take my people to the Opposition,” she said.

Related news

Health

‘New and dangerous phase’ – WHO calls for vigilance as COVID infections accelerate worldwide

Chuoyo Protus -
The World Health Organization has called for vigilance as COVID-19 infections accelerate worldwide. In the news briefing, the Organization’s Director-General, Dr Tedros, said that the...
Read more
News

Kabogo comes to the aid of Kenyans stuck in Dubai

Tracy Nabwile -
There has been several painful stories of Kenyans stuck in Dubai floating around in the media. The group of Kenyans is stuck there because...
Read more
Africa news

Anti-regime protests continue in Mali amidst rising COVID cases

Chuoyo Protus -
Thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets of Bamako, Mali, to call for the resignation of the country’s President. The ongoing protests have...
Read more
NewsLaiza Maketso -

President Uhuru Kenyatta gives Ruto yet another blow

Barely hours after clinching two political bigwigs, President Uhuru Kenyatta has dealt his deputy another blow. The Head of State has shown his support...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Major win for Sonko as Court declares Nairobi Transfer of Functions...

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the winning side on Thursday 18 June 2020 as the High Court ruled that the Deed of Transfer...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
Business newsStanley Kasee -

Landlords issue Government of Kenya with new demands

With the country struggling with the economic tough times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there seems to be a dispute between tenants and landlords...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,709FansLike
3,487FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Waruguru explains why Ruto should be impeached

News Connie Mukenyi -
Laikipia woman representative Cate Waruguru took to social media, warning Ruto that he is risking his seat. According to her, Ruto forming a new...
Read more

Nyeri couple offers to give up their children due to tough...

County news Tracy Nabwile -
A couple in Nyeri county has decided to give up their children after realizing they can no longer take care of them. Mr. Ndung'u and...
Read more

‘New and dangerous phase’ – WHO calls for vigilance as COVID...

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The World Health Organization has called for vigilance as COVID-19 infections accelerate worldwide. In the news briefing, the Organization’s Director-General, Dr Tedros, said that the...
Read more

Kabogo comes to the aid of Kenyans stuck in Dubai

News Tracy Nabwile -
There has been several painful stories of Kenyans stuck in Dubai floating around in the media. The group of Kenyans is stuck there because...
Read more

Anti-regime protests continue in Mali amidst rising COVID cases

Africa news Chuoyo Protus -
Thousands of protesters continue to take to the streets of Bamako, Mali, to call for the resignation of the country’s President. The ongoing protests have...
Read more

Hard-hit Brazil is the second country to record over 1M COVID-19...

World News Edwin Ginni -
Brazil has hit a grim milestone to become the second country, after the US, to record more than one million confirmed cases of coronavirus,...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke