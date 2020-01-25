“Watch your words or you will go back to ICC” – Onyonka tells Ruto

Richard Onyonka, Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament, has warned DP Ruto to take care or he will end up in the International Criminal Court (ICC). He adds that the DP should stop issuing threats to politicians who are not in support of his 2022 presidential bid.

Onyonka went ahead to proclaim everyone had the right to vie for the presidential seat come 2022. This is despite their tribe or the region they come from. He went ahead to proclaim if Ruto does not change and stop issuing threats, he will find himself at the Hague. The Ford Kenya politician made these remarks as he was addressing his constituency.

Richard has gone ahead to issue a stern warning to Ruto. He threatens to push for the revival of the DP’s case at the international court. Onyonka said he will make sure Ruto is taken back to ICC. He went ahead to add that William should not doubt him as he is brave enough.

However, Onyonka was quick to add he is advocating for a country full of love. Where leaders only disagree on policy and principal. The Kitutu Chache Member of Parliament went ahead to challenge the DP to give his honest support to the Building Bridges Initiative.

Onyonka’s preferred presidential candidate

Richard supports Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i’s presidential bid. According to him, the CS is politically ready to lead the country as president. He went ahead to add that the Kisii community had able leaders who could vie and win the most coveted seat in the country. Onyonka claims Kenya’s politics depends on strategy. He feels it is time for the Kisii community to lead. According to him, they will be there come 2022 to negotiate for a place. There have been speculations Matiang’imay vie for the top seat although he has not publicly announced his interest.

Onyonka’s remarks come after Deputy President William Ruto claimed some leaders want to revive his case at the Hague. According to him, this is a political move. He claims his political enemies are on a mission to frustrate his 2022 presidential bid. “They have already arrived at the ICC case and are looking for witnesses so that they can say the case did not end properly,” Ruto claimed although he did not provide evidence.

However, the ICC confirmed they have not opened a fresh probe against Ruto. In 2011, after the 2007-2008 post-election violence, he was accused of crimes against humanity alongside other 5 suspects. However, 2016 saw the termination of his case after a lack of sufficient evidence.