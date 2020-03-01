Wazito thrash hapless Zoo as Homeboyz survive scare

Wazito sent out a statement win against Zoo Kericho at Kenyatta Stadium, Machakos, to peel away from the relegation-threatened pile as Homeboyz survived a scare against Nzoia.

Coming into the match needing a win to keep Zoo at arms reach and condemn them to the fourteenth place, Wazito made their privilege count as they saw off Zoo Kericho 4-1.

Paul Kiongera, who had called for effort from the team, was among the goals. The win was Wazito’s second-biggest win in the Kenya Premier League after beating Chemelil 6-0 last year. However, they remain 13th, though, with a five-point cushion, they will sleep easy for the next few days.

Wazito were dominant and could have gone ahead but for a brilliant double-save from Zoo goalkeeper, Misikhu, in the 8th minute.

But Wazito made their dominance count in the 22nd minute when Ng’ang’a curled home a brilliant freekick, beyond Misikhu’s stretched fingers.

Zoo, forever stubborn, equalised through Collins Neto in the 30th minute.

But before Zoo could revel in the glow of their goal, Kiongera made it two goals in as many games in the 33rd minute with a strike that evaded Misikhu. The goal took the air out of the Kericho-based side. Otu then made it 3-1 going into halftime after turning in his rebound shot, minutes after heading wide.

Sub Waithara then scored barely a minute after coming on when he lobbed the ball over an advancing Misikhu to put the result beyond doubt.

Homeboyz survive scare at Bukhungu

Kakamega Homeboyz huffed and puffed. For all their brilliance, Nzoia Sugar countered, making a mockery of Homeboyz second-placed position.

Nzoia raced to a 2-0 first-half lead, but ultimately came unstuck against a Kakamega Homeboyz side that is strutting with a spring in its step.

Peter Gin connected beautifully with Gaetab Masha’s cross to hand Nzoia the lead in the 22nd minute. And the Sugar Millers thought they were on their way to a famous win that would lift them out of the relegation when Philip Muchuma made in 2-0 inside the first-half added time. Muchuma headed in Bahari Rand’s well-floated freekick as the visitors stunned their loftier hosts.

Nicholas Muyoti, Homeboyz coach, threw evergreen lethal man, Allan Wanga, into the fray in the second half to salvage a game that was fast getting out of their hand.

And the Harambee Stars forward repaid his coach’s faith when he pulled a goal back in the 83rd minute. That goal was what Homeboyz needed to push on.

Benjamin Oketch then equalised for the home side in the 88th minute as Nzoia looked rattled.

There was more to come when Oketch again, netted deep into stoppage time. The win moves Homeboyz back to within four points off leaders Gor Mahia. Homeboyz are on 47 points.

Bandari continue good form against KCB

In the other match, KCB continued their bad run of form against Bandari when they went down 2-1 to the visitors.

Two quickfire goals from Bandari forward Mwita, in the 58th and 60th minute, were enough to help Bandari to a second win over the Bankers. The win moves the Dockers to 29 points.

KCB started brightly, with dangerman Enock Agwanda twice slicing his efforts wide. KCB dominated the first half but failed to find a way through Bandari.

Mwita then took advantage of some slack KCB defending in the second half to slot through KCB’s keeper, Andika’s legs for the opener. This came after a fine slide-rule pass from Danson Chetambe.

Mwita then doubled his lead after running through the wing after KCB defenders had thought he was offside. Mwita latched onto the long ball to notch it beyond Andika as stunned KCB defenders ran back to cover.

KCB would then turn on the pressure after the goal. They got their deserved goal in the 68th minute. KCB worked the ball well into the Bandari area, where Mutinda was waiting. The midfielder, with his back turned to goal, unselfishly laid the ball back for the defender, Dennis Odhiambo to lash the ball home after Bandari’s keeper had come off his line to stop Mutinda.

Down to ten men

KCB pressed but barely had a chance for equalising. In fact, things got worse for the home side after defender Pascal Ogweno received his second yellow for an elbow on Bandari goalscorer, Mwita.

The loss leaves KCB on 41 points in fifth place. The Zedekiah Otieno led side will not be too concerned about their position. However, they will be careful to turn their fortunes around quickly. A resurgent AFC Leopards sits only a point adrift in sixth.

In the other match of the day, Mathare United and Posta Rangers cancelled each other out in a 1-1 draw. In a game of few chances, both teams ended the game on 30 points.

Here’s the league table after the weekend’s run of games.