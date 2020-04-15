We are in Jubilee till death- Moses Kuria

Gatundu lawmaker Moses Kuria said that Jubilee members disappointed by the reorganization of the party are not looking to change the party any time soon.

The MP warned those trying to frustrate their colleagues to leave Jubilee that they would be the first to exit.

“Tuko kwa Jubilee mpaka tuchimbiwe kwa kaburi (we are in jubilee till death)” Kuria said.

Kuria also claimed that Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju and other officials are in office illegally.

The legislator assured those who are ‘in office illegally’ that they will move to the political parties tribunal to push for an election as soon as possible if the Covid-19 pandemic allows them to do so.

The current disputes within the party were brought about by changes to the party’s National Management Committee gazetted by Registrar of Political Parties Ann Nderitu on April 6.

In the changes, the party sought to replace Fatuma Shukri, Veronica Maina, and Pamela Mutua with Marete Marangu, Lucy Nyawira Macharia, Walter Nyambati, James Waweru and Jane Nampaso as the news officials.

The parties came to this decision as the existing officials have taken up positions in the civil service and have to relinquish their roles.

Kuria’s remarks come after Nderitu acted on a Tuesday letter by the party deputy secretary-general Caleb Kositany who is also Member of Parliament Soi constituency.

Kositany had directed Nderitu to produce any correspondences between her office and the Jubilee party concerning the postponement of internal elections.

The official also wanted minutes of a meeting reportedly held by the NEC, documents received regarding change of party constitution, any filings of party returns, as well as a certified copy of the Jubilee party constitution deposited with the office.

In her response, Nderitu asked Tuju to produce some of the documents requested, which had not been filed in her office.

This triggered the existing fight between ‘Tanga tanga’ and ‘kieleweke’ groups within the party.