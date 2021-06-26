We don’t need your support, we will talk to DP Ruto– Wiper MP tells ODM leader Raila.

Mavoko Member of Parliament Patrick Makau has said that the Wiper Democratic Movement does not need the support of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader Raila Odinga to win the 2022 Presidential elections, and they were ready to talk to Deputy President William Ruto.

Speaking at St. Paul Primary School in Athi River, Machakos County, the MP faulted former Prime Minister Raila Odinga for failing to honour his political agreements with Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka.

He added that the party had had enough of Raila Odinga’s games which had now turned into a habit even after Kalonzo helped the ODM leader gets votes in the last two elections he supported him.

He said that Kalonzo, who is eyeing the Presidential seat in next year’s general elections, is now being accused of barking after declaring his interest in the country’s top seat.

Make pointed out that the former Vice-President was asking for his rights claiming that he was there when Raila pledged to support his party leader Kalonzo in the 2022 general elections.

The lawmaker revealed that the Wiper party was going for the Presidential seat without seeking Raila’s help.

“Raila, we love you and respect you, but you must respect us too. We don’t need your support,” he said.

He added that the party would be running on its own, saying that one can fool people sometimes but not all the times.

The Mavoko MP also said that there were no permanent political enemies, and the Wiper party might as well sit down with other candidates to seek new coalitions.

He went on to tell Deputy President William Ruto, who is also seeking to replace President Uhuru Kenyatta next year, that they want to start talking to him about how they will form the next government.

He added that leaders have to stop playing the same games over and over again.

Kalonzo has previously said that he cannot work with DP Ruto, saying that the second in command has some integrity issues.

On the other end, after Kalonzo said that he would never support Raila Odinga, the ODM leader told him off, saying that politicians seeking to vie for the Presidential seat should not get worried because he has not yet announced if he will for the same seat too.