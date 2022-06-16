We know about your PhD, shut up

Professor Makau Mutua on Thursday hit out at the Deputy President, William Ruto saying he is unqualified to question ODM leader Raila Odinga’s academic credentials.

Mutua took to Twitter saying Ruto is not morally or legally suited and should therefore keep his lanes.

Makau threatened to expose the DP’s “dark academic secrets” in the event he crosses the line again.

“We know many shocking things about Ruto’s supposed PhD that we can bring to light. He’s better advised to shut his mouth,” he said.

This came after the Kenya Kwanza presidential candidate said Raila should give proof of where he went to school, his classmates and his teachers.

Ruto was campaigning at Manga in Nyamira County when he made the remarks.

“If there is anyone with questionable academic credentials, it is your Azimio presidential candidate,” he said.

“I want to ask the people of Azimio, what did your candidate study, where did he school and who taught him? You cant answer all that yet you want to tell us he has a degree? from where?” the UDA leader asked.

At the same time, Bungoma County Senator Moses Wetangula claimed that in the years he associated himself with Raila, he has never seen the Azimio leader’s academic papers.

“We walked with him and we have never heard him talk about his classmates,” he said.

He said he will continue talking about Raila’s schooling history if the probe into Nairobi Senator Johnson Sakaja’s degree continues.

On Wednesday however, speaking on NTV, the IEBC CEO Hussein Marjan said the electoral body did its due diligence and was satisfied before clearing Raila Odinga to vie for the presidency.

“By the time he was clearing him (Raila Odinga), he had certified that the candidate had met all the requirements. Raila Odinga met the requirements and to that extent, I would say that Hon Raila Odinga met the requirements,” Marjan said.