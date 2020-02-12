Home Entertainment We never saw ourselves ending up together – Njugush opens up on...
We never saw ourselves ending up together – Njugush opens up on how their relationship started

By Alfred Kiura
Njugush reveals how their relationship started.

Online comedian Timothy Kimani popularly known as Njugush has revealed that he only saw himself as a friend to his now-wife Celestine Ndinda widely known as Wakavinye and so did the mother of his child.

In an interview with Dr. Ofweneke’s Thursday Night Live Show, the former Real Househelps of Kawangware actor stated that they both had eyes on other people but they always found themselves together.

The celebrated comedian went on to reveal that their friendship grew to a point where they found themselves talking about the number of children they would have in the future.

In the interview, Wakavinye revealed that her husband does not grow fat because he does not like eating. She went to to say that it was one habit she did not like about her husband as people keep on asking her why she does not cook for her him.

“This guy doesn’t grow fat. Now everywhere we go they are like kwani you don’t cook for your husband but this guy does not eat,” she said.

Happy new year!!!

Njugush and Wakavinye met while studying in college and have been together for seven years. The couple was blessed with a son in 2018.

