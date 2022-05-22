Menu
We will build low cost housing in Nakuru once elected

On his part, Susan Kihika has welcomed the move saying it will help the people of Nakuru to live a dignified life, especially those who have been displaced by the surging waters of Lake Nakuru.

The water levels of Lake Nakuru have been rising, displacing thousands of residents who border the lake.

“The low-cost housing will greatly help the people of this area because most of them have been displaced by the waters of Lake Nakuru. The people have never been compensated by the KWS. We will make sure that these people are resettled and are living a dignified life” Kihika said.

She has also urged the deputy president to make sure that Itare Dam is completed so that it can solve the water problem.

The deputy president was accompanied by a host of leaders allied to Kenya Kwanza including the UDA deputy president nominee Rigathi Gachagua, Susan Kihika, Musalia Mudavadi, Moses wetangula, Moses Kuria, Ndindi Nyoro and Kimani Ichugwa.

