We’ll fight graft holding Kenya hostage — Raila

Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga on Monday pledged to fight graft that has stagnated the country’s growth as he moved to consolidate his Nyanza backyard.

Raila led the Azimio brigade to Kisii on Monday where enmity among the governor candidates played out, lifting the lid on the bitter sibling rivalry in his coalition that could hurt his bid.

There has been growing disquiet in the region over the six-piece voting call for ODM candidates in the entire Nyanza region as internal fights threaten to tear apart the coalition in his backyard.

Nyanza is largely seen as Raila’s political home turf. However, he faces the challenge of having to accommodate all the candidates for various parties within the Azimio outfit.

Raila cleverly dodged the infighting after he declined to endorse any candidate even governor candidates from various parties within the coalition engaged in his presence.

“It is only the two of us (Raila and Martha) who will be on the ballot as Azimio. The rest are in different parties within Azimio,” he said.

“I have not told you who to vote for.”

At the rallies in Etago and Nyamarambe in South Mugirango, supporters of ODM candidate Simba Arati jeered his opponents as Raila, Karua and Wiper boss Kalonzo Musyoka watched.

DAK candidate Sam Ongeri, Jubilee’s Chris Obure and KNC’s Manson Nyamweya had a rough time selling their bid as they were jeered by the crowd.

At one point, Ongeri lost his cool, urging Arati supporters to respect his age as Nyamweya told the crowd that their candidate will never be the Kisii governor.

“The people of Kisii want to instal a governor who will work for them. For those of you who are making noise, it will not help you because it is unnecessary. But you can continue,” he said.

“Most elderly people know we want a governor who will take care of the people of Kisii.”

Nyamweya, who will be making a second attempt at the seat, retraced his friendship with Raila to the fight for multiparty democracy.

A similar rivalry was witnessed among woman rep candidates between ODM’s Janet Ongera and Wiper’s Dorice Donya Aburi ‘Toto’

Earlier, Raila had attended the burial of former Kanu stalwart Godfrey Asanyo’s mother, Priscah Asanyo where he said he will in two weeks visit the Nyanza region.

“I will come here in two weeks and bring our team here to Nyanza. We want 99 per cent of votes from Nyanza,” Raila said.

He rooted for his bid with Karua, saying the pair will fight corruption that has held the country hostage.

“The high corruption has stiffed development in Kenya. We are going to fight corruption and clean the government, my manifesto will save the country,” Raila said.

Karua said Raila and her are known anti-graft crusaders and human rights defenders who will tirelessly work for the people of Kenya.

“Let us elect people depending on how much we know them. We know that Raila has fought for the rights of the people,” she said.

“Raila has been recognised in Africa for the infrastructure works. Ask some of our competitors about the villages they have changed and got recognised.”

Kalonzo said Kenyans have clear choices to make on the ballot, saying Raila and Karua’s ticket will bring about the much-needed revolution in the country.

“Raila has fought for this country. Now he is with my sister Martha Karua. This is the only saviour,” he said.