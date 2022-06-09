We’ll implement snake farming to clear debts

Roots party Presidential candidate George Wajackoyah now says snake farming will also be his strategy of increasing government revenue and clearing the ballooning debts.

Wajackoyah, who became an instant sensation because of his pledge to legalize Marijuana, said snake farming is a lucrative venture that his government will consider if elected in the August 9, polls.

He divulged that snake poison that can be extracted from farmed snakes is worth a fortune that can drive the economy of the country alongside weed farming.

“We are introducing snake farming in the country so that we can extract snake poison for the purposes of medication. A lot of people are bitten by snakes in this country and you have to wait for doses from outside the country through pharmaceutical cooperation,” Wajackoyah said in an interview with Citizen TV on Wednesday evening.

After the extraction of snake poison, Wajackoyah said the snake will be exported as food to countries that eat the reptile.

This, he said, will generate revenues that can offset the country’s huge debt.

“We have so many snake eaters like the Chinese. One of the ways we are going to offset the Chinese debts is by extracting the poison from the snake and then giving the Chinese the meat to eat and telling them to offset the debt.”

The presidential candidate is one of the four who IEBC gave a nod to vie for the top seat in the August 9, polls.

Others are ODM leader Raila Odinga, Deputy President William Ruto and Agano’s David Wahiga Mwaure

Wajackoyah has also gone viral for proposing radical measures such as suspending the Kenyan constitution and ruling with an iron fist if elected.

The measures, he says, will enable him to turn around the country’s economic fortune and eradicate corruption.