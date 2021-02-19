Were it not for the handshake, Babu Owino would be stoning me – President Uhuru

President Uhuru Kenyatta on Friday 19 February 2021 praised the deal he made with Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leader Raila Odinga famously known as the handshake for bringing peace across the country.

Speaking in Soweto Hospital, Kayole, where he was commissioning the newly constructed hospital, the head of state, said that he can now move freely because the country was stable.

To explain how free he was, he added that were it not for the handshake, Embakasi East Member of Parliament Babu Owino would already have hired his group to stone his motorcade.

“Were it not for the handshake, Embakasi East MP Babu Owino would have organized his group to stone my motorcade today,” he said.

The President while drumming up support for the Building Bridges Initiative (BBI) bill also thanked the Members of the Nairobi County Assembly for passing the Building Bridges Initiative.

He said that the MCAs had given what the County residents want.

He said that the Constitutional amendment is needed to heal the perennial post-election hostilities often witnessed in Kenya.

The first in command added that his major concern is to ensure that the lives of Kenyans are lifted through the delivery of impactful projects like the health facility and water project that his government commissioned in the area.

President Uhuru also said that more infrastructural developments were going to happen in Nairobi.

The new hospital was among the 24hospitals being constructed by the team led by Nairobi Metropolitan Service boss Major General Mohammed Badi.

The President’s statement comes a day after Babu Owino seemingly threw shade at Deputy President William Ruto and former Nairobi County Governor Mike Sonko while celebrating after the Nairobi County Members of County Assembly passed the (BBI) bill.

The MP thanked the County Assembly Speaker Benson Mutura and other county leaders for the sacrifice and work they have doing for the county.

He added that the County leaders had given Kenyans what they want and delivered them from the shackles of oppression, harassment, and dramas witnessed during Sonko’s reign.

He added that those who are opposing BBI can continue being thieves and continue doing what they do best.

Babu Owino noted that they can steal money and property but they cannot steal the people’s ideologies.

While directing attacks to DP Ruto he told me to continue campaigning in Sugoi where he votes are and not in Nairobi.

I laud Nairobi MCAs for delivering us from the shackles of oppression: Babu Owino pic.twitter.com/gJSpyNg97L — Nation Africa (@NationAfrica) February 18, 2021