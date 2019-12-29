West Pokot Landslides Resettlement Dilemma

When the landslide hit West Pokot in November 26th, families, livestock, and property worth thousands of shillings was destroyed. However, it is not only in the West Pokot, where Mother Nature has caused havoc.

Many residents of West Pokot were severely affected during the ongoing rainy season. In Ptoo primary school in Kapenguria, there have been many families living in agony following the disaster.

By today, more than 25 families had already set up camp in the institution because it was unclear whether the conditions were safe for them to go back.

As the schools prepare to open for the new term in less than a week, things could be tough for the families and other affected families. It is in these camps that transmitted disease pose a serious health risk to children and hazardous aftermath to the adults. The displaced residents have been calling for the government and well-wishers to come to their rescue.

“We are in dire need of food, medicine, bedding, and pastoral things. We have been living in this temporary camp for more than a month now.” The families at Ptoo Education Center recounted.

Kapenguria Chief, Julius Longuriareng’ told of how the road has been left in a dilapidated state, crops destroyed, and maize stores demolished. Cheponyorio Poten, a West Pokot residents also spoke of how they spent the festive Eve with little to celebrate.

The Kapenguria Constituency Member of Parliament, Samuel Moroto, paid a visit to the affected victims and donated foodstuffs among other necessary equipment.

He (Samuel Moroto) called on the government to send experts to survey the entire West Pokot and advise residents on where to live and construct their houses to avoid future adversities.

“There is a family that had eight children who were victims of this disaster ,seven have been buried, and only one has survived,” Moroto claimed.

The landslide that occurred in mid-November in Pokot central and south sub- counties claimed more than 50 lives and displaced over 1000 residents are not living in temporary camps.