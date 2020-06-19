Home News Wetangula's convoy gets teargassed by police officers
News

Wetangula’s convoy gets teargassed by police officers

By Tracy Nabwile
Senator Moses Wetangula leading his convoy at Kamukuywa in Bungoma county

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has yet again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The politician led a convoy in Bungoma county in an attempt to hold a political rally.

Senator Wetangula was leading the convoy to Kamkuywa. Bungoma residents started gathering around the vehicles.

Concerned that the people were not observing the rules of social distancing, police officers teargassed the senator’s vehicles. They believed it was the only way they could disperse the crowd.

Wetangula’s supporters and police officers engaged in running battles. The otherwise quiet town became chaotic.

The members of parliament that accompanied the Senator are; Didymus Barasa, Ben Washiali, and Chris Wamalwa.

Right to assemble

Angered by the actions of the police officers, the politicians claimed that the constitution gives them the right to convene.

“We don’t see why the teargas was necessary, and we were just accompanying Mudavadi home,” Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa told journalists.

Catherine Wambilianga, the Bungoma Women Representative, also said that those police officers could have handled the situation better.

“We are not happy with the police. They have thrown teargas at sellers by the roadside who were busy with their businesses, it not right,” she said.

Despite the chaos, Western leaders assured Senator Wetangula that he had the support of the region. They said that they would not allow his opponents to use them for his downfall.

“We maintain that Mulembe nation is firmly behind Wetangula, and nobody will take us for granted again,” Mr. Wamalwa said.

Politicians in the spotlight for flaunting rules 

Speaking at a briefing on 14th June, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, put politicians in the spotlight. He said that the rules on social gatherings apply to everyone, including politicians.

“As leaders, we should be setting examples of how to do that, yet there are those who are holding gatherings and endangering Kenyans lives,” Kagwe said.

Related news

News

Border dispute between China and India

Pat Kay -
)China and India have had the longest squabbles since colonialism. Disputes have arisen over Tibet, Pakistan, and the shared Himalayan border between China and...
Read more
News

The significant increase in the number of teenage pregnancies alarms Kenyans

Tracy Nabwile -
The Kenya Health Information System recently surveyed teenage pregnancies. They came up with a report on the number of adolescent pregnancies in every county. The...
Read more
News

Kenyans embrace new shopping habits amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

Tracy Nabwile -
When the government announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, Kenyans started changing their lifestyle. Most people are trying to stay safe...
Read more
NewsAlfred Kiura -

Major win for Sonko as Court declares Nairobi Transfer of Functions...

Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko was on the winning side on Thursday 18 June 2020 as the High Court ruled that the Deed of Transfer...
Read more
NewsConnie Mukenyi -

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
Business newsStanley Kasee -

Landlords issue Government of Kenya with new demands

With the country struggling with the economic tough times, due to the Covid-19 pandemic, there seems to be a dispute between tenants and landlords...
Read more
NewsTracy Nabwile -

Kalenjn elder thrown out of the council of elders for opposing...

The Kalenjin elder, Christopher Koyogi, who publicly opposed the coronation of DP William Ruto, has found himself in hot soup. The members of the council...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,486FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

Wetangula’s convoy gets teargassed by police officers

News Tracy Nabwile -
Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has yet again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The politician led a convoy in Bungoma county...
Read more

Border dispute between China and India

News Pat Kay -
)China and India have had the longest squabbles since colonialism. Disputes have arisen over Tibet, Pakistan, and the shared Himalayan border between China and...
Read more

The significant increase in the number of teenage pregnancies alarms Kenyans

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Kenya Health Information System recently surveyed teenage pregnancies. They came up with a report on the number of adolescent pregnancies in every county. The...
Read more

Kenyans embrace new shopping habits amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

News Tracy Nabwile -
When the government announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, Kenyans started changing their lifestyle. Most people are trying to stay safe...
Read more

Days before reopening, Spain sees spike in COVID cases

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Spain has reported 585 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while also seeing a spike in deaths as the country gears up to reopen. In the...
Read more

WHO completely stops hydroxychloroquine use in critical COVID patients

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The World Health Organization has completely stopped the use of hydroxychloroquine on critically ill COVID patients. The organization said that the drug failed to reduce...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke