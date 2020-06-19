Wetangula’s convoy gets teargassed by police officers

Bungoma Senator Moses Wetangula has yet again found himself on the wrong side of the law. The politician led a convoy in Bungoma county in an attempt to hold a political rally.

Senator Wetangula was leading the convoy to Kamkuywa. Bungoma residents started gathering around the vehicles.

Concerned that the people were not observing the rules of social distancing, police officers teargassed the senator’s vehicles. They believed it was the only way they could disperse the crowd.

Wetangula’s supporters and police officers engaged in running battles. The otherwise quiet town became chaotic.

The members of parliament that accompanied the Senator are; Didymus Barasa, Ben Washiali, and Chris Wamalwa.

Right to assemble

Angered by the actions of the police officers, the politicians claimed that the constitution gives them the right to convene.

“We don’t see why the teargas was necessary, and we were just accompanying Mudavadi home,” Kiminini MP Chris Wamalwa told journalists.

Catherine Wambilianga, the Bungoma Women Representative, also said that those police officers could have handled the situation better.

“We are not happy with the police. They have thrown teargas at sellers by the roadside who were busy with their businesses, it not right,” she said.

Despite the chaos, Western leaders assured Senator Wetangula that he had the support of the region. They said that they would not allow his opponents to use them for his downfall.

“We maintain that Mulembe nation is firmly behind Wetangula, and nobody will take us for granted again,” Mr. Wamalwa said.

Politicians in the spotlight for flaunting rules

Speaking at a briefing on 14th June, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, put politicians in the spotlight. He said that the rules on social gatherings apply to everyone, including politicians.

“As leaders, we should be setting examples of how to do that, yet there are those who are holding gatherings and endangering Kenyans lives,” Kagwe said.